NU Carnival Bliss codes: Working and tested (February 2025)

With the help of NU Carnival Bliss codes, you can get a variety of free in-game items. In this BL mobile role-playing game, you need various resources to obtain new allies and increase intimacy levels. These resources can be acquired by clearing stages or purchasing at the in-app store. However, using the codes will help you avoid hassles or empty your wallet.

NU Carnival Bliss codes provide Spirit Gems and Essence Vials among other resources. Here are all the tested and working codes for February 2025.

All active NU Carnival Bliss codes

NU Carnival Bliss codes

For the month of February 2025, there are no active codes in NU Carnival Bliss.

List of expired NU Carnival Bliss codes

Here are all the codes in NU Carnival Bliss that were working but have expired as of February 2025:

B1LL9SBPF3RRFK7

9XMPUS0C6JV021S

MOON2024FESTIVAL

H38TCJ97GUNUKLY

CCCHHX3SVGR6FEW

77UW9PXDFP74DR4

05YESMYMASTER10

K8DW2M1GO8IW6Q6

ZK0A09C8E8QDR2Z

UQLK7EAV7EA1VN5

How to redeem NU Carnival Bliss codes

Copy and paste the codes in the box and click OK to obtain freebies

You can redeem them in NU Carnival Bliss using the code redemption feature. If you're new to the title, complete the tutorial to access it. Here is a step-by-step guide to use the codes and get freebies in NU Carnival Bliss:

Step 1: Open NU Carnival Bliss on your Android or iOS device.

Step 2: Tap the menu button with three horizontal lines at the top left corner of the lobby screen.

Step 3: Click the Settings button to enter the menu.

Step 4: Switch to the Other tab.

Step 5: Click on the Redeem Code button to open the code redemption dialog box.

Step 6: Copy and paste the code in the box that says Please type in the code and click OK.

Step 7: Go to your in-game mailbox and claim the freebies.

Redeem them quickly as they expire after a specified time.

NU Carnival Bliss codes and their importance

The codes in NU Carnival Bliss grant free Spirit Gems that help you summon new allies from the gacha. They also offer other crucial resources by spending a little time.

NU Carnival Bliss codes troubleshooting [how to fix]

Error on using NU Carnival codes in NU Carnival Bliss

NU Carnival Bliss is a censored version of NU Carnival. They share the same gameplay, story, and characters, but you can’t use the redeem codes issued for one in the other. If you use codes of NU Carnival in Bliss, the title displays the message: 506 exchange failed. The entered code cannot be redeemed on the current platform.

You won’t be able to get freebies from the codes in NU Carnival Bliss if you mistype even a single word while entering the code. Additionally, you can’t get freebies if you use the expired codes.

Where to find new codes in NU Carnival Bliss

You can find the active codes of NU Carnival Bliss in the title’s official Japanese X and Instagram handles. There are no official English social media accounts for NU Carnival Bliss. We also constantly look for new codes and keep our list updated, so bookmark this page to get the latest ones.

FAQs on NU Carnival Bliss codes

Why are NU Carnival Bliss codes used?

The codes grant Spirit Gems, Essence Vials, Boosts, and other resources for free. You don’t have to spend a penny or farm them by clearing stages.

Do codes in NU Carnival Bliss expire?

Yes, the codes in NU Carnival Bliss expire after a certain period, after which they won’t grant any free stuff.

When are new codes in NU Carnival Bliss released?

The developers release new codes when there’s a new update or a certain in-game character's birthday. For instance, the latest code was released on Olivine's birthday.

