Brawlhalla codes: Working and tested (February 2025)

If you want to get freebies in February 2025 with Brawlhalla codes, we've got you covered. Each code is a series of letters and numbers that can be redeemed in this multiplayer platform fighting game for skins, titles, and other items. However, they will expire after a certain period, so it is highly recommended to use them as soon as possible.

Ad

In this article, you will find all the working codes in Brawlhalla that can get you free in-game resources in February 2025.

All active Brawlhalla codes

Free rewards from codes in Brawlhalla (Image via Blue Mammoth)

Below are all Brawlhalla codes you can use to obtain free in-game resources in February 2025:

Ad

Trending

TQ71NV-G1M6NS : Redeem to get the Knower of Truth title

: Redeem to get the Knower of Truth title 8YHKES-4E1SRN: Redeem to get the Magical title

Also read: Summoners War codes

List of expired Brawlhalla codes

The codes in Brawlhalla that have expired as of February 2025 are listed below:

WJTKA8-451VCG

N8G00R-RJ3KP7

F43E3Y-R6YKS1

P97TJ9-Z521XV

GQTG6J-BB8CJZ

X1RHS4-9GF2KB

XN1RRJ-Q8PJVX

P97TJ9-Z521XV

7T5G5Y-MVGPP8

408J7W-RZAW18

5XGHWJ-5JCNS1

5XYGQH-H0S21H

Ad

Also read: World of Warships Blitz codes

How to redeem Brawlhalla codes

Enter the code and click Enter to get rewards (Image via Blue Mammoth)

You must follow these simple steps to redeem the codes in Brawlhalla:

Ad

Step 1: Open Brawlhalla on the device you play the title on.

Step 2: Enter the Store menu by clicking its button on the main screen.

Step 3: You will see a cog icon on the bottom right. Click on it.

Step 4: Select the "Redeem Code" option to open the code redemption box.

Step 5: Copy and paste the above-given active codes in the dialog box that says "Enter code here".

Step 6: Hit the "Enter" button to get the applicable free rewards.

Ad

Also read: Call of Dragons code

Brawlhalla codes and their importance

The codes in Brawlhalla grant unique titles and skins for your Legends. The developers release them on various occasions, keeping the players engaged while giving out free in-game items.

Also read: Tuski's Odyssey codes

Brawlhalla codes troubleshooting [how to fix]

Error on entering an incorrect Brawlhalla code (Image via Blue Mammoth)

Make sure you type the codes in the exact format provided by Blue Mammoth. Don’t leave out a single word while typing. Additionally, the codes are case-sensitive, so pay close attention. Failing to do so will make a pop-up appear with the message: "Bad Format".

Ad

If you don't get the rewards even by typing the correct codes, it means they have expired. In that case, look for other active codes and use them to get free in-game items.

Also read: Idle Breakout codes

Where to find new codes in Brawlhalla?

Blue Mammoth releases new codes for Brawlhalla in the title’s official X handle. We will update our list whenever the developers release new ones, so you can bookmark this page to get the latest codes.

Ad

FAQs on Brawlhalla codes

Why are codes in Brawlhalla used?

The codes in Brawlhalla give free in-game items such as titles and skins.

Do codes in Brawlhalla expire?

Yes, the codes in Brawlhalla expire after a certain period. Hence, use them as quickly as possible to get the rewards before they become invalid.

When are new codes in Brawlhalla released?

There is no confirmed way to know when Blue Mammoth releases new codes. They typically release them when a new season arrives in the title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback