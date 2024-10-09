  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • Brawlhalla codes: Working and tested (February 2025)

Brawlhalla codes: Working and tested (February 2025)

By Nidesh Acharya
Modified Feb 17, 2025 23:35 IST
Brawlhalla codes
All active Brawlhalla codes to get free in-game items in February 2025 (Image via Blue Mammoth)
Contents

If you want to get freebies in February 2025 with Brawlhalla codes, we've got you covered. Each code is a series of letters and numbers that can be redeemed in this multiplayer platform fighting game for skins, titles, and other items. However, they will expire after a certain period, so it is highly recommended to use them as soon as possible.

Ad

In this article, you will find all the working codes in Brawlhalla that can get you free in-game resources in February 2025.

All active Brawlhalla codes

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Free rewards from codes in Brawlhalla (Image via Blue Mammoth)
Free rewards from codes in Brawlhalla (Image via Blue Mammoth)

Below are all Brawlhalla codes you can use to obtain free in-game resources in February 2025:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  • TQ71NV-G1M6NS: Redeem to get the Knower of Truth title
  • 8YHKES-4E1SRN: Redeem to get the Magical title

Also read: Summoners War codes

List of expired Brawlhalla codes

The codes in Brawlhalla that have expired as of February 2025 are listed below:

  • WJTKA8-451VCG
  • N8G00R-RJ3KP7
  • F43E3Y-R6YKS1
  • P97TJ9-Z521XV
  • GQTG6J-BB8CJZ
  • X1RHS4-9GF2KB
  • XN1RRJ-Q8PJVX
  • P97TJ9-Z521XV
  • 7T5G5Y-MVGPP8
  • 408J7W-RZAW18
  • 5XGHWJ-5JCNS1
  • 5XYGQH-H0S21H
Ad

Also read: World of Warships Blitz codes

How to redeem Brawlhalla codes

Enter the code and click Enter to get rewards (Image via Blue Mammoth)
Enter the code and click Enter to get rewards (Image via Blue Mammoth)

You must follow these simple steps to redeem the codes in Brawlhalla:

Ad
  • Step 1: Open Brawlhalla on the device you play the title on.
  • Step 2: Enter the Store menu by clicking its button on the main screen.
  • Step 3: You will see a cog icon on the bottom right. Click on it.
  • Step 4: Select the "Redeem Code" option to open the code redemption box.
  • Step 5: Copy and paste the above-given active codes in the dialog box that says "Enter code here".
  • Step 6: Hit the "Enter" button to get the applicable free rewards.
Ad

Also read: Call of Dragons code

Brawlhalla codes and their importance

The codes in Brawlhalla grant unique titles and skins for your Legends. The developers release them on various occasions, keeping the players engaged while giving out free in-game items.

Also read: Tuski's Odyssey codes

Brawlhalla codes troubleshooting [how to fix]

Error on entering an incorrect Brawlhalla code (Image via Blue Mammoth)
Error on entering an incorrect Brawlhalla code (Image via Blue Mammoth)

Make sure you type the codes in the exact format provided by Blue Mammoth. Don’t leave out a single word while typing. Additionally, the codes are case-sensitive, so pay close attention. Failing to do so will make a pop-up appear with the message: "Bad Format".

Ad

If you don't get the rewards even by typing the correct codes, it means they have expired. In that case, look for other active codes and use them to get free in-game items.

Also read: Idle Breakout codes

Where to find new codes in Brawlhalla?

Blue Mammoth releases new codes for Brawlhalla in the title’s official X handle. We will update our list whenever the developers release new ones, so you can bookmark this page to get the latest codes.

Ad

FAQs on Brawlhalla codes

Why are codes in Brawlhalla used?

The codes in Brawlhalla give free in-game items such as titles and skins.

Do codes in Brawlhalla expire?

Yes, the codes in Brawlhalla expire after a certain period. Hence, use them as quickly as possible to get the rewards before they become invalid.

When are new codes in Brawlhalla released?

There is no confirmed way to know when Blue Mammoth releases new codes. They typically release them when a new season arrives in the title.

Edited by Niladri Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी