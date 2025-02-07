Monster Hunter Now Bazelgeuse: Element, areas to find, and more 

Niantic will introduce Bazelgeuse in Monster Hunter Now on February 10, 2025. This large creature searches various lands in search of prey. While attacking or hunting, Bazelgeuse sheds its scales, which explode to deal area damage. Additionally, it will be the second invasion monster in the game, following Deviljho.

That said, this article highlights details of the Monster Hunter Now Bazelgeuse monster.

Everything you need to know about the Bazelgeuse in Monster Hunter Now

To encounter Bazelgeuse in the game, you must complete the pre-season story. Therefore, progressing from the prologue to Chapter 13: Sunderer of the Skies is the prerequisite for encountering this monster.

Logo for Bazelgeuse in Monster Hunter Now (Image via Niantic)

Element

Bazelgeuse is a Fire element monster, making him weak to Thunder-type attacks and weapons. Notably, players equipped with thunder armor will take reduced damage from Bazeleguse's attacks.

Due to its fire nature, weapons with the same element deal reduced damage to Bazelgeuse.

Where to find the Bazelgeuse in Monster Hunter Now?

In Monster Hunter Now, each monster appears more frequently in specific habitats. Players looking to hunt Bazelgeuse can find it in the following areas:

Forest

Desert

Swamp

Tundra

It should also be noted that this monster will only appear in invasions.

Materials drops from Monster Hunter Now Bazelgeuse

In Monster Hunter Now, all defeated monsters drop materials that can be used to forge armor and upgrade weapons. The Bazelgeuse monster will drop the following:

Armor refining parts

Weapon refining parts

Bazelgeuse Glandflux and other monster materials

Monster Hunter Now Bazelgeuse: Weapons

When the Bazelgeuse monster is defeated, it drops materials that can be used to craft Blast-type weapons. All weapon types that can be forged by its materials are:

Dual Blades

Long Sword

Lance

Gunlance

Switch Axe

Light Bowgun

Additionally, its material can be used to forge the Bazelgese Set armor.

Bazelgeuse: Class

The Bazelgeuse comes from the class called the Fyling Wyvern. These monsters have a bipedal form that lets them walk, along with massive wings that help them fly.

