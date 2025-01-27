  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • Monster Hunter Now Even Happier Hunting: Schedule, rewards, and more

Monster Hunter Now Even Happier Hunting: Schedule, rewards, and more

By Ayush Raturi
Modified Jan 27, 2025 15:49 IST
The Event Happier Hunting event arrives on February 2025 (Image via Niantic)
The Event Happier Hunting event arrives on February 2025 (Image via Niantic)

Niantic just revealed details for the upcoming Monster Hunter Now Even Happier Hunting event. It is set to arrive on February 3, when the Winter Hunt ends, and run till February 9, 2025. The event will incentivize players to participate in group hunts and grant extra materials for each monster defeated as a team. Additionally, any hunter who completed the game's prologue can play the event.

That said, this article highlights details of the Monster Hunter Now Even Happier Hunting event.

Monster Hunter Now Even Happier Hunting: Everything you need to know

also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

The Even Happier Hunting will be the second event of the month, as revealed in the Monster Hunter Now February 2025 roadmap. Here are this event's details:

Schedule

The Monster Hunter Now Hunter Now Even Happier Hunting event is set to begin at 9 a.m. ET on February 3 and run till 11:59 p.m. local time on February 9, 2025.

Also read: Monster Hunter Now codes

Monster appearances

In the Even Happier Hunting event, the following monsters will appear more frequently in the corresponding habitats:

  • Tigrex: Desert and tundra habitats
  • Mizutsune: Forest and swamp habitats
  • Deviljho: Forest, desert, swamp, and tundra habitats
  • Deviljho: Volatile territories

Here are some other details of monster appearances for the event:

  • Tigrex will spawn in forest habitats at low frequency.
  • Mizutsune will spawn in tundra habitats at low frequency.
  • Volatile territories will appear at normal frequency

Additionally, more monsters will appear in the wild and monsters influenced by Dimensional Links will appear more commonly.

Also read: Monster Hunter Now Season 4 update: All features explained

Hunt-a-thon points:

Tigrex, Deviljho, and Mizutsune will appear in some event-exclusive Hunt-a-thon points.

Rewards

The event will feature limited-time quests that reward the following upon completion:

  • Alloy Armor Tickets
  • Earth Crystals and other Gatherable materials
  • Wyvern Gem Shard, Tigrex Plate, Deviljho Saliva, Mizutsune Plate, and other monster materials.

Other details on Monster Hunter Now Even Happier Hunting event rewards are as follows:

  • More drops will drop from hunts at the Hunt-a-thon points.
  • A guaranteed second reward slot will be available in group hunts.
  • Group hunts may grant the Armor Tickets as the third reward.

Check out our other articles on Monster Hunter Now:

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी