Monster Hunter Now Even Happier Hunting: Schedule, rewards, and more

Niantic just revealed details for the upcoming Monster Hunter Now Even Happier Hunting event. It is set to arrive on February 3, when the Winter Hunt ends, and run till February 9, 2025. The event will incentivize players to participate in group hunts and grant extra materials for each monster defeated as a team. Additionally, any hunter who completed the game's prologue can play the event.

That said, this article highlights details of the Monster Hunter Now Even Happier Hunting event.

Monster Hunter Now Even Happier Hunting: Everything you need to know

The Even Happier Hunting will be the second event of the month, as revealed in the Monster Hunter Now February 2025 roadmap. Here are this event's details:

Schedule

The Monster Hunter Now Hunter Now Even Happier Hunting event is set to begin at 9 a.m. ET on February 3 and run till 11:59 p.m. local time on February 9, 2025.

Monster appearances

In the Even Happier Hunting event, the following monsters will appear more frequently in the corresponding habitats:

Tigrex: Desert and tundra habitats

Desert and tundra habitats Mizutsune: Forest and swamp habitats

Forest and swamp habitats Deviljho: Forest, desert, swamp, and tundra habitats

Forest, desert, swamp, and tundra habitats Deviljho: Volatile territories

Here are some other details of monster appearances for the event:

Tigrex will spawn in forest habitats at low frequency.

Mizutsune will spawn in tundra habitats at low frequency.

Volatile territories will appear at normal frequency

Additionally, more monsters will appear in the wild and monsters influenced by Dimensional Links will appear more commonly.

Hunt-a-thon points:

Tigrex, Deviljho, and Mizutsune will appear in some event-exclusive Hunt-a-thon points.

Rewards

The event will feature limited-time quests that reward the following upon completion:

Alloy Armor Tickets

Earth Crystals and other Gatherable materials

Wyvern Gem Shard, Tigrex Plate, Deviljho Saliva, Mizutsune Plate, and other monster materials.

Other details on Monster Hunter Now Even Happier Hunting event rewards are as follows:

More drops will drop from hunts at the Hunt-a-thon points.

A guaranteed second reward slot will be available in group hunts.

Group hunts may grant the Armor Tickets as the third reward.

