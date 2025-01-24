  • home icon
Monster Hunter Now x MH Puzzles: Crossover event date, time, and a Guild Card Background reward

By Angshuman Dutta
Modified Jan 24, 2025 11:48 IST
Monster Hunter Now x MH Puzzles (Image via Capcom)
Monster Hunter Now x MH Puzzles (Image via Capcom)

A new Monster Hunter Now x Monster Hunter Puzzles crossover event is now live. There will be a variety of new event quests available during the occasion in MHPuzzles: Felyne Isles. Completing all of them will allow hunters to pick up a special Guild Card Background in MHNow.

We have gathered all the currently available details regarding this crossover event below.

Monster Hunter Now x MHPuzzles crossover event overview

Date and time

also-read-trending Trending

The crossover event runs from Friday, January 24, 2025, at 10 am (GMT+8) to Monday, February 17, 2025, at 10 am (GMT+8). Both iOS and Android users can participate in this.

How to get special Guild Card Background in MHNow from MHPuzzles crossover event?

MHNow x MHPuzzles crossover event (Image via Capcom)
MHNow x MHPuzzles crossover event (Image via Capcom)

Capcom announced that hunters will have to complete a total of 15 Regular, Master, or Event Quests in Monster Hunter Puzzles during the crossover event. Once they have done so, they will get an Offer Redemption Code that will provide a Guild Card Background in Monster Hunter Now.

Players should keep in mind that there's only a limited number of Offer Redemption Codes available, meaning they should hurry if they want to get that background.

Monster Hunter Now players will also get to enjoy the Monster Hunter Wilds collaboration event, due to start in the first week of February. The rewards from this include: MHWilds Gift Codes, MHWilds-themed Guild Card Background, and more. Check out our MHNow x MHWilds event guide to learn more.

