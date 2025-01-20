Monster Hunter Now Lucky Lunar New Year 2025: Schedule, rewards, and more

Niantic has just announced the Monster Hunter Now Lucky Lunar New Year 2025 event, set to begin on January 27, 2025. This event will help players acquire various weapons and equipment, with one featured reward being a new event-exclusive weapon — The Light Bowgun. Additionally, equipment from previous Lunar Year events, like the Lucky Dragon Hammer, Fortune Dragon Fans, and Dragon Dance Mask are also set to return.
This article highlights the schedule, rewards, and other details of the Monster Hunter Now Lucky Lunar New Year 2025 event.
Monster Hunter Now Lucky Lunar New Year 2025: Everything you need to know
Schedule
The event will start at 9 am on January 27, 2025, and run till February 2, 2025, at 11:59, local time. Monster Hunter Now Lucky Lunar New Year 2025 will remain active for seven days.
Rewards
The items listed below will be available as rewards during the event for completing limited-time quests:
- Exclusive Lucky Lunar New Year 2025 Medal
- Exclusive LNY 2025 Guild Card background
- LNY 2024 Armor Tickets
- Gatherable materials including Earth Crystals and other gatherable materials
- Wyvern Gem Shard, Gold Rathian Plate, Pink Rathian Plate, and other monster materials.
The Lucky Light Bogun, Lucky Dragon Hammer, Fortune Dragon Fans, and Dragon Dance Mask will require Tickets to unlock and upgrade. Here is how you can get them:
- Dragon Dance Mask Tickets: From Limited-time quests.
- Lucky Light Bowgun, Lucky Dragon Hammer, and Fortune Dragon Fans Tickets: Rewards for slaying Gold Rathian, Pink Rathian, or Banbaro monsters.
Monster appearances
The following monsters will have increased spawn rate in corresponding habitats during Monster Hunter Now Lucky Lunar New Year 2025:
- Pink Rathian: Forest and swamp habitats
- Banbaro: Forest, swamp, and tundra habitats
- Gold Rathian: Desert and Swamp habitats
Weapons
The Monster Hunter Now Lucky Lunar New Year 2025 event rewards a few dragon-type weapons that will be effective in the upcoming Prepare for Kirin event. The weapons and their skills have been listed below:
Lucky Light Bowgun (Light Bowgun)
- Skill: Slugger
- Skill effect: Increases the odds of paralyzing a monster while attacking.
- Tickets required: LNY 2025 Light Bowgun Ticket
- 20 tickets are needed for upgrading and forging.
- Upgrading the weapon post-grade 7 does not require tickets.
Lucky Dragon Hammer (Hammer)
- Element: Dragon
- Skill: Divine Blessing
- Skill effect: May reduce damage caused by a monster's attack during combat
- Tickets required: LNY 2024 Hammer Ticket
- 20 tickets are needed for upgrading and forging.
- Upgrading the weapon post-grade 7 does not require tickets.
Fortune Dragon Fans (Dual Blades)
- Element: Dragon
- Skill: Divine Blessing
- Skill effect: This weapon may reduce the damage caused by a monster's attack.
- Necessary tickets: LNY 2024 Dual Blades Ticket
- 20 tickets are needed for upgrading and forging.
- Upgrading the weapon post-grade 7 does not require tickets.
Dragon Dance Mask (Head Armor)
- Skill: Critical Boost
- Skill effect: The damage multiplier of critical attacks is increased.
- Required tickets: LNY 2024 Armor Ticket *Back from last year!
- 6 tickets are needed for upgrading and forging.
- Upgrading the weapon post-grade 5 does not require tickets.
