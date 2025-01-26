Monster Hunter Now February 2025 events line up: All events explored

Niantic just released the roadmap for the Monster Hunter Now February 2025 season, giving the community insight into the upcoming events. The first of the eight events, the Lucky Lunar New Year 2025, is already underway and will run till February 2, 2025. The season is set to introduce two new monsters: Kirin and Bazelgeuse.

This article highlights all the events mentioned in the Monster Hunter Now February 2025 roadmap.

Monster Hunter Now February 2025 events line up: Everything we know so far

These are all the events announced for the Monster Hunter Now February 2025 season:

Lucky Lunar New Year 2025

The Monster Hunter Now Lucky Lunar New Year 2025 event is currently underway. It started on January 27, 2025, and will end on February 2, 2025.

One of the event rewards is the exclusive Light Bowgun weapon, which is effective against Dragon-type monsters.

Winter Hunt 2025

Kirin is set to arrive in Monster Hunter Now February 2025 season (Image via Niantic)

The Winter Hunt 2025 event will begin on February 1, 2025, and run till February 2, 2025. This is a paid event that features the first appearance of the Elder Monster, Kirin. Players who buy tickets for this event will find this monster at Elder Dragon Interception points.

Even Happier Hunting!

The Even Happier Hunting event is set to commence at 9:00 am on February 3 and run till February 9, 2025, at 11:59 a.m. local time. During the event, dimensionally linked monsters will appear more frequently. Additionally, group hunts will yield greater rewards.

Thunder Element Quests

The event will start on February 10 and run till February 16, 2025. Players will have seven days to play the event.

In the upcoming Thunder Element Quests event, the Rajang and Zinogre will appear more frequently and drop more rewards. Additionally, the event will feature limited-time quests that will reward players with equipment for upgrading their thunder-element weapons faster.

Bazelgeuse Blitzba

Bazelgeuse is set to arrive in Monster Hunter Now February 2025 season (Image via Niantic)

The Bazelgeuse Blitz event will appear on February 10 and expire on February 23, 2025. This event will debut a new monster, the Bazelgeuse. During the event, the monster will spawn more frequently in volatile territories. The event will also feature limited-time quests.

Blast Element Quests

The Blast Element Quests event will go live on February 17, 2025, and be available till February 23. 2025. Here are some of the features of this event:

The Magnamalo monster will appear more commonly in the wild.

Bazelgeuse will be the only monster invading hunts in volatile territories.

Only Teostra will appear in Elder Dragon Interceptions.

The event is set to feature quest rewards that will help players upgrade their blast-element weapons.

Season 4 Climax Event

It will be the final event of Monster Hunter Now February 2025 season and will start on February 24, 2025. The Season 4 climax event will run until March 4, 2025.

In the event, players will be tasked with quests that feature Tigrex, Kirin, and other monsters. They can complete these quests to win monster materials, including Wyvern Gem Shard and Tigrex Playte.

