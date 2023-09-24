How to use AR in Monster Hunter Now? Supported devices and more

Niantic’s Monster Hunter Now, a new Augmented Reality (AR) game, has built a player base of over five million within the first week of release. Hunting giant monsters with various weapon types is the main appeal of this real-world action RPG. Like Pokemon GO, this title also incorporates the AR feature in its gameplay. It lets you bring the giant and fantastical beasts into the real-world environment.

You can take giant monsters’ AR photos and blend them with the environment to make their appearance more realistic. However, there are some requirements devices should meet to use this feature. Here's a detailed guide on how to use AR in Monster Hunter Now.

Activating the AR feature in Monster Hunter Now

Tapping the camera icon at the top left activates the AR camera. (Image via Niantic)

Monster Hunter Now allows capturing only large monsters’ photos with the AR feature. The feature was also involved as a quest for the Diablos Invasion event, where you had to snap the AR photos of Diablos and win rewards.

You must give a few permissions to the app to use this feature. Here are the steps that lead you to capture the monsters’ AR photos:

When you see a giant monster, tap on it to enter the hunt preparation screen.

Look at the top left corner for the black camera icon and tap on it.

If it’s your first time using the feature, tap the Allow Access to give the app access to the device’s camera.

to give the app access to the device’s camera. A new prompt appears: Monster Hunter Now would like to access the camera . Tap the OK button.

. Tap the button. Hit the OK button again when the Monster Hunter Now Would Like to Add to your Photos prompt appears.

button again when the prompt appears. A message appears on the screen: Ensure that you move the camera slowly while in a flat, open area . Do as instructed.

. Do as instructed. Point your camera slowly to a flat surface until you see a message: Tap to make the monster appear .

. Tap on your desired spot, and the beast will appear. Since the monsters are gigantic, you must be in a spacious area like a park to make them appear.

Tap the camera icon at the bottom screen to take the picture.

You can reposition monsters by tapping the button at the screen’s bottom right corner. If you tap them in the AR mode, they become angry and direct their attention toward you.

Supported devices for Monster Hunter Now AR feature

Supported devices for Monster Hunter Now. (Image via Niantic)

As of this writing, only a few devices support the AR feature. According to the blog post by Niantic on their official helpshift website, the following devices can seamlessly use the feature:

Google Pixel or newer

iPhone 8 or newer

Samsung Galaxy S9 or newer

Additionally, the feature works on Android devices that support the Google Play Services for AR app. You can head to the Google Play Store and search for the app. If it appears in search results, install it. However, you won’t be able to use the AR feature if it doesn't.

Minimum system requirements to play Monster Hunter Now

Your device must meet minimum requirements to enjoy all features of this action RPG title without any issues. Here are the details:

Android

OS: Android 7 or higher (64 bit)

Android 7 or higher (64 bit) CPU: Snapdragon 855 or higher

Snapdragon 855 or higher RAM: 3 GB or higher

3 GB or higher Resolution: 720 * 1280 pixels

720 * 1280 pixels Network: High-speed Wi-Fi connection, 3G or 4G

While Android phones with Snapdragon 855 can also run the app, the app might lag. So, it’s best to use the one with higher CPU capacity.

iOS

Devices: iPhone 8 or later

iPhone 8 or later OS: iOS 14 or higher

iOS 14 or higher Network: High-speed Wi-Fi, 3G or 4G

How to find the AR button on Android devices?

The AR button is located at the right corner of the hunt preparation screen. If you can’t find the button on your Android device, follow these steps:

Head over to your phone’s settings.

Select the app in the Manage App section.

Go to Permissions and allow camera access to the app.

Interested hunters can check out our Monster Hunter Now weapons tier list for easy hunting.