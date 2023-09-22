Monster Hunter Now weapons tier list (September 2023)

Monster Hunter Now, Niantic’s brand new AR title, reached a five million downloads milestone within a week of its release. Stealing the show are the fantastic and fearsome monsters and the six weapon types you can use to hunt them. Hunting tiny monsters with any weapon is easy, but make sure you give them proper upgrades and overgrade. When battling the large ones with higher stars, you need a solid weapon to dish out ample damage within the time limit.

Monster Hunter Now gives you 75-seconds to knock down monsters, which become more and more formidable as you progress through the tiers. Initially, you must use Swords and Shield, but eventually, you will unlock all six weapon types. Using these, you must take on 13 different types of gigantic monsters of varying levels of difficulty. Knowing which type is the best can be useful.

This article ranks every weapon in Monster Hunter Now from the strongest, providing excellent utility, to the weakest, which are best avoided, in a tier list format in hopes of aiding Hunters on their journey.

Monster Hunter Now weapons tier list

All weapons are grouped into S, A, B, and C tiers. Here is what each means:

S-tier: Weapons in this tier are the best choices and have high attacking power, elemental damage, and affinity rate. S-tier weapons make your hunting smooth and quick and provide the highest reward at a low cost. These are the best places to invest your materials in.

A-tier: A-tier weapons are the second-best options. With proper upgrades, they can dish out substantial damage but might struggle against 6 or 7-star monsters.

B-tier: Although not as robust as S and A-tier, you should not overlook these. They provide excellent support in certain situations. However, you must possess high skills and have the best strategies to use them effectively.

Considering all this, below is the tier list of Monster Hunter Now weapons for September 2023.

Monster Hunter S-tier weapons

Sword and Shield

Sword and Shield is the melee weapon type with which you start the monster hunter journey. This starter pack showcases immense damage-dealing and great defensive ability. You also become agile, quickly dodging attacks and running around enemies to land the devastating blow.

Its Special Skill, Perfect Rush Combo, unlocks upon upgrading it to Grade 2. Perfect Rush Combo enables you to deal consecutive attacks. Sword and Shield stays by your side until you progress to chapter 2 of the title. Using it this long indeed allows you to master it.

Light Bowgun

Light Bowgun is the ranged Monster Hunter weapon type. You can bombard giant monsters with bullets from a safe distance. However, the bullet type differs for each bow gun you forge and equip. Therefore, you must ensure that you choose the right weapon based on the monsters you face.

You can fire a powerful bullet, dealing explosive damage to giant monsters using its Wyvernblast Counter Special Skill. It also allows you to attack the monster’s breakable body parts more precisely.

Monster Hunter Now A-tier weapons

Bow

Monster Hunter Now's bow-type weapons allow you can attack from medium range. While in combat, it fires different types of arrows at various levels (that range from one to four). However, you must stay relatively close to your target to land a perfect hit.

You must master the art of dodging to avoid incoming damage to use this Monster Hunter Now weapon effectively. Its Special Skill, Dragon Piercer, unleashes a mighty arrow that deals massive damage and is capable of piercing through anything.

Long Sword

If you like fast-paced gameplay with slashes and flashy attacks, the Long Sword is perfect. This Monster Hunter Now melee weapon releases continuous attacks with great precision. Additionally, it has a Spirit Gauge that fills up after each successful hit dealt, providing damage buffs to subsequent blows. However, the buff wears off if you intake damage.

You can jump into the air and slash monsters from above, dealing massive damage with its Special Skill, Spirit Helm Breaker. You should note that this Monster Hunter Now weapon is more challenging to master than the Sword and Shield, Light Bowgun, and Bow.

Monster Hunter is Now B-tier weapons

Hammer

The Hammer is useful for breaking monster parts to make them drop additional materials. This melee weapon deals sizeable damage at the cost of mobility. You must learn monsters’ movements and attacking patterns if you intend to use this heavy weapon. Otherwise, you will be stuck close to them with nowhere to go.

Its Special Skill, Spinning Bludgeon, swings the Hammer, dealing massive damage, and finishes the attack in style.

Great Sword

Like the Hammer, using the Great Sword significantly reduces your mobility. If you can get close to your foes, this melee weapon can dish out significant damage with its charged attack. However, monsters can also severely damage you while you prepare.

The Great Sword is a high-risk and high-reward weapon. However, considering you get only five daily free med supplies and ways to obtain healing items are quite limited in the title, this weapon provides less utility in this action RPG title's current meta.

The tier list only provides a general idea about which weapon is the best. You should use the weapon type that matches the playstyle you are comfortable with for the best results. It is worth noting that the tier list may change with the introduction of new weapons in future Monster Hunter Now updates.