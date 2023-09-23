Monster Hunter Now Diablos Invasion event: Release Date, Bonuses, and more

Monster Hunter Now is an action RPG title developed by Niantic and based on Capcom’s Monster Hunter series. Within the first week of release, this AR title has successfully grabbed over five million downloads on all platforms. Niantic has announced the first event of its increasingly popular title featuring the desert-dwelling monster Diablos.

This herbivore monster with twisted horns spawns frequently in the desert region during the event. This creature presents an excellent opportunity for Hunters to farm Diablos’ rare parts and forge new equipment. This article provides detailed information about Monster Hunter Now’s debut event, including a guide to take out Diablos.

Monster Hunter Now Diablos Invasion date and time

Monster Hunter Now Diablos Invasion event runs for two days for three hours each day. Players can encounter the beast at a boosted spawn rate on Saturday, September 23, and Sunday, September 24, from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM local time.

They can walk in large parks that turn into a desert region during the period to encounter this ferocious monster. All players at Hunter Rank 11 can partake in this event even if they have not progressed in the title’s main story.

Monster Hunter Now Diablos Invasion quests and bonuses

Players can complete several Diablos Invasion quests to grab bonuses such as Zenny and increase their Hunter Rank. Here are the details:

Quest 1: Take AR photos of Diablos

Rewards: 3000 Zenny and 100 Hunter Rank Points (HRP)

Quest 2: Slay Diablos

Rewards: 3000 Zenny and 100 HRP

Hunters must complete the above quests and claim rewards until September 24, 2023, at 11:58 local time.

How to beat Diablos in Monster Hunter Now?

Diablos, a huge flying wyvern, has thick armor plating all over its body, enhancing its defensive ability. The Monster Hunter Now monster also has many attacking options. Its movesets are as follows:

A tail and horn sweep

A shoulder ram, slamming sideways

Dives underground and comes out leaping with a charged attack

Charges forward and sends its foes flying with its massive horn

Additionally, one must beware of its roar. Although not a damage dealer, it can stun players for a specific time and cancel any charge attack buildup. The only way to avoid it is by standing as far as possible.

However devastating Diablos’s attacks might be, players can exploit its weaknesses. They can aim for Breakable Parts (Horn, Back, and Tail) to deal more damage and earn additional rewards. Additionally, one can finish Diablos quickly by aiming at its weak point—the stomach.

It is weak against weapons with Ice, Dragon, and Paralysis elements. The best option is to use an Ice-type from the Legiana weapon tree. Alternatively, any weapon with high raw damage can also help beat Diablos swiftly. Additionally, upgrading the weapon to at least Grade 3 is recommended.

The Diablos appearing during the event will have a minimum 5-star difficulty. So, players with low Hunter Rank are advised to team up with fellow hunters for a successful hunt.

That concludes our Diablos Invasion event guide. Interested Hunters can check out our Monster Hunter Now weapons tier list for easy hunting.