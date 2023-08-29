10 best Android phones under 50,000 rupees

Android phones: Who in the 90s would have thought that this piece of wireless technology would become an inseparable asset of our daily lives? The smartphone industry has boomed in the past decade, with countless useful, fun, and accessibility features being introduced every month. With so many available options and brands, it is often confusing to choose the right device, even if you have the necessary knowledge to do so.

This piece of content might not solve your problems but will guide you to choose the best Android device if you are looking at a budget of 50,000 INR.

The ten best Android Phones under 50,000 INR

Here is a list of the phones currently ruling the below 50,000 market in the context of Android devices:

1) Motorola Edge 40 (31,999 INR)

It is safe to assume that the Edge 40 from Motorola created quite a stir in the Android phone market when it was launched in May 2023. This device runs on the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 8020 processor and flaunts a dual camera in the back.

Motorola devices don't have a reputation as a photography smartphone, but this is different. For an ask of nearly 32000 rupees, it does its job and doesn't let you complain.

Motorola Edge 40 Specifications Performance MediaTek Dimensity 8020, 8GB RAM Display 6.55-inch, 144Hz P-OLED Cameras 50+13MP Main module, 32MP Front Battery 4400mAh, 68W Turbo charging

2) Oppo Reno10 5G (32,999 INR)

Arguably the best Android phone from Oppo for the concerned price range, the Oppo Reno10 5G checks off a few important boxes. It has a fast Mediatek processor, comes in various RAM-Storage combos, and is excellent for regular photography.

It has precisely the right amount of battery and fast charging accompanying it. If you are looking for something that is sleek in design, this might be the device for you.

Oppo Reno10 5G Specifications Performance MediaTek Dimensity 7050, 8GB RAM Display 6.7-inch, 120Hz AMOLED Cameras 64+8+32MP Main module, 32MP Front Battery 5000mAh, 67W SuperVOOC charging

3)iQOO Neo 7 Pro (34,999 INR)

The choice of device for gamers, the iQOO Neo 7 Pro, stands out primarily because of the cooling technology and processing power it can provide. The brand mainly targets gamers as the ideal customers, but someone who has used it can assure you that this is also a great device for daily usage.

One con to point out is that the camera module is not that impressive, but that is compensated in performance.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro Specifications Performance Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, 8GB RAM Display 6.78-inch, 120Hz AMOLED Cameras 50+8+2MP Main module, 16MP Front Battery 5000mAh, 120W Flash charging

4) Samsung Galaxy A54 5G (35,300 INR)

If you are okay with the Exynos processors and are a hobbyist for photography and videography, this Android phone has got you covered. The Galaxy A54 5G boasts excellent cameras and a fantastic punch-hole display.

The IP68 waterproofing and minimal design are the icing on the cake. It is also good for regular gaming and multimedia consumption.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Specifications Performance Exynos 1380, 8GB RAM Display 6.4-inch, 120Hz Super AMOLED Cameras 50+12+5MP Main module, 32MP Front Battery 5000mAh, 25W Fast charging

5) Vivo V27 Pro (38,999 INR)

Vivo might not be the brand that comes to mind when you want a phone with a beautiful user experience, but this device is different. The new Funtouch OS makes this Android Phone a great option, around 40000 rupees.

Thanks to the Sony IMX766 sensor, it is good for photography and packs a ring LED flash. This device will be a good investment if you are a budding content creator.

vivo V27 Pro Specifications Performance MediaTek Dimensity 8200, 8GB RAM Display 6.78-inch, 120Hz Super Fluid AMOLED Cameras 50+8+2MP Main module, 50MP Front Battery 4600mAh, 66W Fast charging

6) OnePlus 11R (38,700 INR)

OnePlus was not doing great in terms of launching smartphones in terms of innovation until the OnePlus 11 series came out earlier this year. The younger sibling, the OnePlus 11R, justifies the associated price tag by including many features.

The device itself is designed beautifully secured with gorilla glass and comes in two different colors: Sonic black and Galactic silver.

OnePlus 11R Specifications Performance Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, 8GB RAM Display 6.74-inch, 120Hz Super Fluid AMOLED Cameras 50+8+2MP Main module, 16MP Front Battery 5000mAh, 100W SuperVOOC charging

7) Google Pixel 7a (43,999 INR)

The Pixel 7a was one of the most anticipated devices of this year. Compact yet powerful, the Pixel 7a is a worthy successor to the Google Pixel 6a and addresses everything missing in the Pixel 6a.

The display has a higher refresh rate, the processor is more powerful, and the cameras are better than expected. For a price point of 45,000 rupees, this is the best Android phone from Google.

Google Pixel 7a Specifications Performance Google Tensor G2, 8GB RAM Display 6.1-inch, 90Hz OLED Cameras 64+13MP Main module, 16MP Front Battery 4385mAh, 18W Fast charging

8) Nothing Phone 2 (44,999 INR)

The Nothing Phone 1 was quite a hit in the smartphone market back in 2022, and now, with the launch of the Phone 2, the company aims to increase its sales. It has introduced more useful glyph features and now runs on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, already making it a great device for playing intense games like Genshin or BGMI.

The pricing is a little bit on the higher side, mostly because of the flagship processors and excellent build quality overall.

Nothing Phone 2 Specifications Performance Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, 8GB RAM Display 6.74-inch, 120Hz OLED Cameras 50+50MP Main module, 16MP Front Battery 4700mAh, 45W Fast charging

9) Samsung Galaxy S22 (49,490 INR)

Samsung's current flagship series, the S23 lineup, was launched in February 2023. The prices of last year's flagships decreased significantly, and as a sweet consequence, the Galaxy S22 is available for under 50,000 rupees.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, impressive camera setup, compact design, and great color options are among the few things that make this device suitable for an all-round Android phone.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Specifications Performance Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, 8GB RAM Display 6.1-inch, 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED Cameras 50+12+10MP Main module, 10MP Front Battery 3700mAh, Fast charging

10) Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 2023 (49,999 INR)

The best-selling mid-range Android phone from Samsung, the Galaxy S21 FE, can't be kept from this list. It has everything you can expect for a phone of 30000 rupees. Samsung recently relaunched this device with a tiny but essential tweak, they upgraded from Exynos to Snapdragon 888.

This makes this device more future-proof than it already was. Moreover, the camera experience and OneUI make the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE stand out.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Specifications Performance Snapdragon 888, 8GB RAM Display 6.4-inch, 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED Cameras 12+12+8MP Main module, 32MP Front Battery 4500mAh, 25W Fast charging

The above-listed smartphones are not the only options. In fact, it is advised to browse around and see what Android phone suits your needs. For more informative content, follow GamingTech/Sportskeeda.