5 best weapons in Monster Hunter Now

Monster Hunter Now is Niantic’s latest release from the Monsterverse. Here, gamers can hunt different monsters in Pokemon Go-like gameplay. Monster Hunter Now has a vast arsenal of weapons like the Longsword, Bowgun, and more. However, since all of them do not unlock at once and some are better at hunting monsters than others, players often face a dilemma when looking to choose weapons.

This article tries to bring the best weapons in Monster Hunter Now to help players avoid this confusion.

Note: This article reflects the author’s point of view, and the weapons are not ranked in any particular order.

Light Bowgun, Hammer, and three other weapons in Monster Hunter Now to bolster your chances of winning

1) Sword and Shield

This is probably the most sought-after weapon in the game and is very beginner-friendly and easy to carry. It is maneuverable and delivers great damage to monsters with the sword while increasing player survivability with the shield. The lightweight weapon can also help gamers perform a Perfect Rush.

With such incredible utility, the Sword and Shield can train beginners in close combat while killing huge monsters in seconds with a skilled hand. Use this amazing weapon to climb the ranked ladder.

2) Greatsword

The Greatsword is part of the game's arsenal and is an amazing weapon for players when battling at close range. It is an easy-to-use weapon in Monster Hunter Now and an amazing choice for beginners as it delivers immense damage with each strike. The special Charge Attack of this weapon signs the death summons for the monsters in the game.

However, it has a slow charge-up time that puts one in a vulnerable position when taking on the mighty monsters. Therefore, players will need to invest plenty of time to master this weapon.

3) Light Bowgun

The Light Bowgun is considered among the best weapons in Monster Hunter Now by many. With its accessibility and usability, it fits the bill for both pros and novices. Collect ammunition for the weapon while unleashing its true potential. The weapon can also deal massive damage to opposition players. However, despite being a menace on the battlefield, there is a major drawback to this weapon.

Players need to keep roaming to collect ammo for the weapon. While they can use different types of ammunition for it, each one has its strengths and weaknesses. Thus, newbies might need some time to find the best type of ammo for the weapon.

4) Hammer

The Hammer in Monster Hunter Now will slow players down a fair bit. However, it compensates for this with it’s immense damage. It is a blunt-force weapon that comes with the Spinning Bludgeon ability and performs massive combos. You can hit monsters multiple times while performing a combo before ending them with devastating blows.

With each hit to a monster’s head, the Hammer will reduce their health, greatly helping players control the tempo of the fight. However, the weapon is considerably heavy, making it less maneuverable and difficult to use for beginners.

5) Long Sword

It might take some time to master the Long Sword, but it is one of the best weapons in Monster Hunter Now. Despite being a sword, it surprisingly has a huge range, making it an adaptive weapon for different in-game situations.

The Long Sword also has a unique special ability called the Spirit Helm Breaker that attacks the enemy monster with some speedy and powerful moves. Adding to that, its aesthetically pleasing appearance makes it a fan favorite.

That concludes the list of the best weapons in Monster Hunter Now. While all of these weapons are great for beginners and pros alike, each one has its pros and cons. Choose the right weapon depending on your playstyle, and look to reach the highest rank to receive amazing rewards.