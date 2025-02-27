Monster Hunter Now Season 5 Kickoff event: Duration, rewards, and more

Niantic recently revealed more details of the upcoming Monster Hunter Now Season 5 Kickoff event, which debuts Glavenus and Arzuros in-game. The event will feature an increased spawn rate of these monsters, with various difficulty levels. Additionally, the equipment forged using Glavenus and Arzuros will be boosted during the event.

Ad

This article highlights the duration, rewards, and other details of the Monster Hunter Now Season 5 Kickoff event.

Monster Hunter Now Season 5 Kickoff event: Everything you need to know

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Niantic had announced the Season 5 Kickoff event along with the event lineup for the March 2025 season. The details of this event are as follows:

Duration

The event is set to arrive on March 6, 2025, at 12 am UTC and will be available till March 16, 2025, at 2:59 pm UTC. The Monster Hunter Now Season 5 Kickoff event will be active for 10 days.

Also read: How to use Paintballs in Monster Hunter Now

Monster appearances

In the Season 5 Kickoff event, the following monsters will spawn more frequently in the corresponding habitats:

Ad

Glavenus: Forest and desert habitats.

Forest and desert habitats. Arzuros: Forest and swamp habitats.

Forest and swamp habitats. More monsters will spawn in the wild.

Hunt-a-thons

The event will feature a few exclusive Hunt-a-thon points that only spawn Arzuros. These points will appear from March 7, 2025, onwards.

Main rewards

The Season 5 Kickoff event will feature temporary quests that task players with hunting Glavenus and Aruzos. The rewards will be as follows:

Earth Crystals and other gatherable materials

Glavenus Plate, Wyvern Gem Shard, and other monster materials

Zenny

Ad

Also read: How to change appearance in Monster Hunter Now?

Other details of the Season 5 Climax event

Some other details of the Monster Hunter Now Season 5 Climax event are as follows:

While the event is underway, the performance of Glavenus' and Arzuros' equipment will improve based on the enemy level. It will not decrease if the target monster is of a low level.

The event will only be available for the players who have completed the prologue.

All the event quests will be accessible from the Special Quests tab for eligible hunters.

All the rewards must be claimed during the event duration.

Ad

Check out our other articles on Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback