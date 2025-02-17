Monster Hunter Now Season 4 Climax: Schedule, rewards, and more

The Monster Hunter Now Season 4 Climax event is arriving soon, and it is set to run for 10 days. The event will feature various monsters like Tigrex, Barioth, and Volvidon. During the Season 4 Climax, the rewards from quests and monster drops will also be boosted significantly. Notably, the event will only be accessible to hunters who have completed Chapter 13: Sunderer of the Skies.
That said, this article highlights the schedule, rewards, and other details of the Monster Hunter Now Season 4 Climax event.
Monster Hunter Now Season 4 Climax event: Everything you need to know
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
The Season 4 Climax was announced with the February Events lineup. Here are the details of this event:
Schedule
The Monster Hunter Now Season 4 Climax event will arrive on February 24, 2025, at 9 am and run till March 4, 2025, at 11:59 pm, local time. Hunters will have almost 10 days to play the event.
Also read: How to use Paintballs in Monster Hunter Now
Monster appearance
During the event, these monsters will appear more frequently in the corresponding habitats:
- Tigrex: Forest and desert habitats. This monster will also appear in low numbers in tundra habitats.
- Barioth: Tundra habitats
- Somnacanth: Swamp habitats. It will also appear in Tundra habitats in regular numbers.
- Volvidon: Desert habitats. It will appear in normal numbers in forest and swamp habitats.
- Lagombi: Tundra habitats
Additionally, more monsters will appear in the wild during the event.
Also read: 5 best Monster Hunter Now beginners tips
Hunt-a-thon and Elder Dragon Interception points
The event will feature event-exclusive Hunt-a-thon points that only spawn Bazelguese or Tigrex. Additionally, 10-star monsters will appear for players with a 150 Hunter Rank or higher.
For the event duration, Elder Dragon Interception points will exclusively feature Kirin.
Rewards
The reward details for the Monster Hunter Now Season 4 Climax event are as follows:
Reward increases
- In Hunt-a-thons, hunters will get a fifth reward slot. There is a 20% chance for the slot to contain Rarity 6 materials when slaying monsters of 8-star or higher rarity.
- In Elder Dragon Interceptions, rewards received for repelling the monster will be doubled. Furthermore, rewards will be 1.5x for slaying an elder dragon.
- Rewards received from Daily Quests will also be doubled for the event duration.
Limited-time quest rewards
The event will feature limited-time quests that task players with repelling Kirin or slaying Tigrex and Bazelguese in Monster Hunter Now. The rewards are as follows:
- More season points than usual.
- Earth Crystals and other gatherable materials.
- Monster materials like Kirin Electrogem, Bazelgeuse Plate, Tigrex Plate, and Wyvern Gem Shard.
Check out our other articles on Monster Hunter Now:
- Monster Hunter Now Bazelgeuse Set: All armor, weapons, and skills explored
- How to use AR in Monster Hunter Now
- How to unlock new weapon types in Monster Hunter Now