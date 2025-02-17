Monster Hunter Now Season 4 Climax: Schedule, rewards, and more

The Monster Hunter Now Season 4 Climax event is arriving soon, and it is set to run for 10 days. The event will feature various monsters like Tigrex, Barioth, and Volvidon. During the Season 4 Climax, the rewards from quests and monster drops will also be boosted significantly. Notably, the event will only be accessible to hunters who have completed Chapter 13: Sunderer of the Skies.

That said, this article highlights the schedule, rewards, and other details of the Monster Hunter Now Season 4 Climax event.

Monster Hunter Now Season 4 Climax event: Everything you need to know

The Season 4 Climax was announced with the February Events lineup. Here are the details of this event:

Schedule

The Monster Hunter Now Season 4 Climax event will arrive on February 24, 2025, at 9 am and run till March 4, 2025, at 11:59 pm, local time. Hunters will have almost 10 days to play the event.

Monster appearance

During the event, these monsters will appear more frequently in the corresponding habitats:

Tigrex: Forest and desert habitats. This monster will also appear in low numbers in tundra habitats.

Barioth: Tundra habitats

Somnacanth: Swamp habitats. It will also appear in Tundra habitats in regular numbers.

Volvidon: Desert habitats. It will appear in normal numbers in forest and swamp habitats.

Lagombi: Tundra habitats

Additionally, more monsters will appear in the wild during the event.

Hunt-a-thon and Elder Dragon Interception points

The event will feature event-exclusive Hunt-a-thon points that only spawn Bazelguese or Tigrex. Additionally, 10-star monsters will appear for players with a 150 Hunter Rank or higher.

For the event duration, Elder Dragon Interception points will exclusively feature Kirin.

Rewards

The reward details for the Monster Hunter Now Season 4 Climax event are as follows:

Reward increases

In Hunt-a-thons, hunters will get a fifth reward slot. There is a 20% chance for the slot to contain Rarity 6 materials when slaying monsters of 8-star or higher rarity.

In Elder Dragon Interceptions, rewards received for repelling the monster will be doubled. Furthermore, rewards will be 1.5x for slaying an elder dragon.

Rewards received from Daily Quests will also be doubled for the event duration.

Limited-time quest rewards

The event will feature limited-time quests that task players with repelling Kirin or slaying Tigrex and Bazelguese in Monster Hunter Now. The rewards are as follows:

More season points than usual.

Earth Crystals and other gatherable materials.

Monster materials like Kirin Electrogem, Bazelgeuse Plate, Tigrex Plate, and Wyvern Gem Shard.

