Monster Hunter Now Bazelgeuse Set: All armor, weapons, and skills explored

Niantic recently released the Monster Hunter Now Bazelgeuse Set, featuring a fresh lineup of armor, weapons, and skills. The set also offers a fresh skill named Valor, which increases the user's Attack power and Special Gauge when a monster roars. Also, upgrading this skill to level 5 yields over 1000 Attack power and maxed Special Gauge.
Read on to learn about all the equipment the Monster Hunter Now Bazelgeuse Set offers.
All equipment offered in the Monster Hunter Now Bazelgeuse Set explored
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Here are all the armor and skills the Monster Hunter Now Bazelgeuse Set offers:
- Bazelgeuse Helm: Reload Speed (Level 2) and Artillery (Level 1).
- Bazelgeuse Mail (Chest armor): Valor (Level 3)
- Bazelgeuse Vambraces: Critical Ferocity (Level 2)
- Bazelgeuse Coil (Waist armor): Artillery (Level 2)
- Bazelgeuse Greaves: Valor (Level 2) and Blast Attack (Level 1)
Below are all the weapons and their skills the Monster Hunter Now Bazelgeuse Set features:
- Bazelhawk Roookslayer: Critical Ferocity (Level 1)
- Bazel Varga Rookslayer: Quick Work (Level 1)
- Bazel Myniad Rookslayer: Offensive Guard (Level 2)
- Bazel Buster: Artillery (Level 1)
- Bazel Raider: Burst (Level 2)
- Bazel Typhoon: Evading Reload (Level 2)
Note: All displayed skills and weapons are those upgraded to grade 8 or more.
Also read: Monster Hunter Now x MH Wilds collab event 2
Things you should know about the ongoing Thunder Element Quests in Monster Hunter Now
The Thunder Element Quests in Monster Hunter Now challenge you to defeat some monsters. Here is a list of these beasts and their weaknesses:
- Tobi-Kadachi - Weakness: Water and Poison; Found in: Forest and Swamp; Breakable parts: Head, Back, Forelegs, and Tail.
- Tzitzi-Ya-Ku - Weakness: Ice; Found in: Desert and Swamp; Breakable part: Head.
- Khezu - Weakness: Fire and Poison; Found in: Swamp and Tundra; Breakable parts: Head, Left Hindleg, and Right Hindleg.
- Zinogre - Weakness: Ice; Found in: Forest, Swamp, and Tundra; Breakable parts: Back, Left Horn, Right Horn, Forelegs, and Tail (Can be severed only).
- Rajang - Weakness: Ice; Found in: Forest, Desert, Swamp, and Tundra; Breakable parts: Left Horn, Right Horn, Tail, Left Foreleg, and Right Foreleg.
Here are all Thunder-Element Monster armors:
Tobi-Kadachi
- Kadachi Helm
- Dadachi Mail
- KAdachi Vambraces
- Kadachi Coil
- Kadachi Greaves
Tzitzi-Ya-Ku
- Tzitzi Headgear
- Tzitzi Mail
- Tzitzi Vambraces
- Tzitzi Coil
- Tzitzi Greaves
Khezu
- Khezu Helm
- Khezu Mail
- Khezu Vambraces
- Khezu Coil
- Khezu Greaves
Zinogre
- Zinogre Helm
- Zinogre Mail
- Zinogre Braces
- Zinogre Coil
- Zinogre Greaves
Rajang
- Golden Headdress
- Golden Haori
- Golden Kote
- Golden Obi
- Golden Hakama
More articles related to Monster Hunter Now by Sportskeeda:
- Monster Hunter Now Bazelgeuse: Element, areas to find, and more
- Monster Hunter Now Bazelgeuse Blitz: Schedule, rewards, and more
- Monster Hunter Now February 2025 events line up