Monster Hunter Now Bazelgeuse Set: All armor, weapons, and skills explored

Niantic recently released the Monster Hunter Now Bazelgeuse Set, featuring a fresh lineup of armor, weapons, and skills. The set also offers a fresh skill named Valor, which increases the user's Attack power and Special Gauge when a monster roars. Also, upgrading this skill to level 5 yields over 1000 Attack power and maxed Special Gauge.

Read on to learn about all the equipment the Monster Hunter Now Bazelgeuse Set offers.

All equipment offered in the Monster Hunter Now Bazelgeuse Set explored

Here are all the armor and skills the Monster Hunter Now Bazelgeuse Set offers:

Bazelgeuse Helm: Reload Speed (Level 2) and Artillery (Level 1).

Bazelgeuse Mail (Chest armor): Valor (Level 3)

Bazelgeuse Vambraces: Critical Ferocity (Level 2)

Bazelgeuse Coil (Waist armor): Artillery (Level 2)

Bazelgeuse Greaves: Valor (Level 2) and Blast Attack (Level 1)

Below are all the weapons and their skills the Monster Hunter Now Bazelgeuse Set features:

Bazelhawk Roookslayer: Critical Ferocity (Level 1)

Bazel Varga Rookslayer: Quick Work (Level 1)

Bazel Myniad Rookslayer: Offensive Guard (Level 2)

Bazel Buster: Artillery (Level 1)

Bazel Raider: Burst (Level 2)

Bazel Typhoon: Evading Reload (Level 2)

Note: All displayed skills and weapons are those upgraded to grade 8 or more.

Things you should know about the ongoing Thunder Element Quests in Monster Hunter Now

The Thunder Element Quests in Monster Hunter Now challenge you to defeat some monsters. Here is a list of these beasts and their weaknesses:

Tobi-Kadachi - Weakness: Water and Poison; Found in: Forest and Swamp; Breakable parts: Head, Back, Forelegs, and Tail.

Water and Poison; Forest and Swamp; Head, Back, Forelegs, and Tail. Tzitzi-Ya-Ku - Weakness: Ice; Found in: Desert and Swamp; Breakable part: Head.

Ice; Desert and Swamp; Head. Khezu - Weakness: Fire and Poison; Found in: Swamp and Tundra; Breakable parts: Head, Left Hindleg, and Right Hindleg.

Fire and Poison; Swamp and Tundra; Head, Left Hindleg, and Right Hindleg. Zinogre - Weakness: Ice; Found in: Forest, Swamp, and Tundra; Breakable parts: Back, Left Horn, Right Horn, Forelegs, and Tail (Can be severed only).

- Ice; Forest, Swamp, and Tundra; Back, Left Horn, Right Horn, Forelegs, and Tail (Can be severed only). Rajang - Weakness: Ice; Found in: Forest, Desert, Swamp, and Tundra; Breakable parts: Left Horn, Right Horn, Tail, Left Foreleg, and Right Foreleg.

Here are all Thunder-Element Monster armors:

Tobi-Kadachi

Kadachi Helm

Dadachi Mail

KAdachi Vambraces

Kadachi Coil

Kadachi Greaves

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku

Tzitzi Headgear

Tzitzi Mail

Tzitzi Vambraces

Tzitzi Coil

Tzitzi Greaves

Khezu

Khezu Helm

Khezu Mail

Khezu Vambraces

Khezu Coil

Khezu Greaves

Zinogre

Zinogre Helm

Zinogre Mail

Zinogre Braces

Zinogre Coil

Zinogre Greaves

Rajang

Golden Headdress

Golden Haori

Golden Kote

Golden Obi

Golden Hakama

