Monster Hunter Now x MH Wilds collab event 2: Schedule, rewards, and more

The Monster Hunter Now x MH Wilds collab event 2 is set to commence on February 28, 2025. The event will feature the debut of the temporary Chatacabra monster from the MH Wilds title. On top of that, it'll also grant the exclusive Hope Weapon and Seikret Outfit as rewards. However, players must have completed the game's prologue to access this event.
This article highlights the upcoming Monster Hunter Now x MH Wilds collab event 2.
Monster Hunter Now x MH Wilds collab event 2: Everything you need to know
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
The Monster Hunter Now x MH Wilds collab event 2 will be available for hunters who log in during the event period. Details of the event are as follows:
Schedule
The second phase of this collaboration event will commence on February 28, 2025, at 9 am and go on till March 31, 2025, at 11:59 pm, local time.
Also read: How to use Paintballs in Monster Hunter Now
Monster appearances
During the Monster Hunter Now x MH Wilds collab event 2, the Chatacabra will start appearing in the Desert Habitat. Do note that this monster is exclusive to the collaboration event.
Rewards
The event will feature limited-time quests that will grant the following rewards:
- Wyvern Gem Shard and other monster materials
- Exclusive Seikret Rider layered outfit
- Armor refining parts
- Weapon refining parts
- Zenny
The quests will be available under the Special Quests tab during the event period.
Also read: Monster Hunter Now February 2025 events line up
Supply Items
The fifth set of supply items will be available during this event. It will contain the following:
- 12x Hope Weapon Forging Tickets
- Exclusive Hope Layered outfit
- Item Box Expansion
You can receive these items from the in-game shop anytime between February 28 and March 31, 2025.
Also read: Monster Hunter Now: All monsters
Hope Weapon
The Hope Weapon is the first weapon given to hunters in MH Wilds. This Weapon will now be forgeable in MH Now and will be exclusive to the Monster Hunter Now x MH Wilds collab event 2.
To forge this weapon, players will have to open the Weapon tab and select the Hope Weapon. Do note that crafting it will cost Hope Weapon Forging Tickets.
Check out our other articles on Monster Hunter Now:
- Monster Hunter Now codes: Working and tested
- How to change appearance in Monster Hunter Now
- How to use AR in Monster Hunter Now