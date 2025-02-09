  • home icon
Monster Hunter Now x MH Wilds collab event 2: Schedule, rewards, and more

By Ayush Raturi
Modified Feb 09, 2025 14:21 IST
The second phase of MH Now and MH Wild collaboration event is arriving soon (Image via Niantic)
The second phase of MH Now and MH Wild collaboration event is arriving soon (Image via Niantic)

The Monster Hunter Now x MH Wilds collab event 2 is set to commence on February 28, 2025. The event will feature the debut of the temporary Chatacabra monster from the MH Wilds title. On top of that, it'll also grant the exclusive Hope Weapon and Seikret Outfit as rewards. However, players must have completed the game's prologue to access this event.

This article highlights the upcoming Monster Hunter Now x MH Wilds collab event 2.

Monster Hunter Now x MH Wilds collab event 2: Everything you need to know

The Seikret Rider layered outfit in Monster Hunter Now (Image via Niantic)
The Seikret Rider layered outfit in Monster Hunter Now (Image via Niantic)

The Monster Hunter Now x MH Wilds collab event 2 will be available for hunters who log in during the event period. Details of the event are as follows:

Schedule

The second phase of this collaboration event will commence on February 28, 2025, at 9 am and go on till March 31, 2025, at 11:59 pm, local time.

Monster appearances

During the Monster Hunter Now x MH Wilds collab event 2, the Chatacabra will start appearing in the Desert Habitat. Do note that this monster is exclusive to the collaboration event.

Rewards

The event will feature limited-time quests that will grant the following rewards:

  • Wyvern Gem Shard and other monster materials
  • Exclusive Seikret Rider layered outfit
  • Armor refining parts
  • Weapon refining parts
  • Zenny

The quests will be available under the Special Quests tab during the event period.

Supply Items

The fifth set of supply items will be available during this event. It will contain the following:

  • 12x Hope Weapon Forging Tickets
  • Exclusive Hope Layered outfit
  • Item Box Expansion

You can receive these items from the in-game shop anytime between February 28 and March 31, 2025.

Hope Weapon

The Hope Weapon is the first weapon given to hunters in MH Wilds. This Weapon will now be forgeable in MH Now and will be exclusive to the Monster Hunter Now x MH Wilds collab event 2.

To forge this weapon, players will have to open the Weapon tab and select the Hope Weapon. Do note that crafting it will cost Hope Weapon Forging Tickets.

