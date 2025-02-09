Monster Hunter Now x MH Wilds collab event 2: Schedule, rewards, and more

The Monster Hunter Now x MH Wilds collab event 2 is set to commence on February 28, 2025. The event will feature the debut of the temporary Chatacabra monster from the MH Wilds title. On top of that, it'll also grant the exclusive Hope Weapon and Seikret Outfit as rewards. However, players must have completed the game's prologue to access this event.

This article highlights the upcoming Monster Hunter Now x MH Wilds collab event 2.

Monster Hunter Now x MH Wilds collab event 2: Everything you need to know

The Seikret Rider layered outfit in Monster Hunter Now (Image via Niantic)

The Monster Hunter Now x MH Wilds collab event 2 will be available for hunters who log in during the event period. Details of the event are as follows:

Trending

Schedule

The second phase of this collaboration event will commence on February 28, 2025, at 9 am and go on till March 31, 2025, at 11:59 pm, local time.

Also read: How to use Paintballs in Monster Hunter Now

Monster appearances

During the Monster Hunter Now x MH Wilds collab event 2, the Chatacabra will start appearing in the Desert Habitat. Do note that this monster is exclusive to the collaboration event.

Rewards

The event will feature limited-time quests that will grant the following rewards:

Wyvern Gem Shard and other monster materials

Exclusive Seikret Rider layered outfit

Armor refining parts

Weapon refining parts

Zenny

The quests will be available under the Special Quests tab during the event period.

Also read: Monster Hunter Now February 2025 events line up

Supply Items

The fifth set of supply items will be available during this event. It will contain the following:

12x Hope Weapon Forging Tickets

Exclusive Hope Layered outfit

Item Box Expansion

You can receive these items from the in-game shop anytime between February 28 and March 31, 2025.

Also read: Monster Hunter Now: All monsters

Hope Weapon

The Hope Weapon is the first weapon given to hunters in MH Wilds. This Weapon will now be forgeable in MH Now and will be exclusive to the Monster Hunter Now x MH Wilds collab event 2.

To forge this weapon, players will have to open the Weapon tab and select the Hope Weapon. Do note that crafting it will cost Hope Weapon Forging Tickets.

Check out our other articles on Monster Hunter Now:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback