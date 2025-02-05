Monster Hunter Now Bazelgeuse Blitz: Schedule, rewards, and more

Niantic has recently announced the details for the upcoming Monster Hunter Now Bazelgeuse Blitz event. It is set to commence on February 10, 2025, and will introduce the Bazelgeuse in the title. The monster will appear more frequently during the event, allowing players to accumulate its materials to forge blast-element weapons and armor quickly.

This article further highlights the Monster Hunter Now Bazelgeuse Blitz event.

Monster Hunter Now Bazelgeuse Blitz event: Everything you need to know

The Bazelgeuse Blitz will be the fourth event of the month, as revealed in the Monster Hunter Now February 2025 Roadmap. Here are the schedule and other details of this event:

Schedule

This event will start on February 10 at 9:00 am, local time and run till February 23, 2025, at 11:59 pm, local time. Additionally, Bazelgeuse will start appearing more frequently from February 15, 2025, at 9:00 am.

Monster appearances

Bazelgeuse will appear as follows:

From February 10, 2025, at 9:00 am to February 14, 2025, at 8:59 am, there is a small chance for this monster to invade and appear in volatile territories.

From February 14, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. to February 23, 2025, at 11:59 pm, invasions will occur more frequently and feature a Bazelgeuse. Until February 14, Deviljho and Bazelgeuse will both appear in invasions.

This monster will continue to appear in volatile territories after the event ends.

Rewards

The Monster Hunter Now Bazelgeuse Blitz will feature limited-time quests that will task players with slaying Bazelgeuse and grant the following rewards:

Armor Refining Parts

Weapon Refining Parts

Bazelgeuse Glandflux and other monster materials

Wander Droplets

Paintballs

Ultra Hunting Tickets

Additionally, these quests will be available for players who have completed the pre-season story, Chapter 13: Sunderer of the Skies.

Additional information

These are the weapons that you can craft using Bazelgeuse materials:

Element: Blast

Weapon types: Light Axe, Gunlance, Lance, Long Sword, Dual Blades, and Switch Axe.

Armor name: Bazelgeuse set

Do note that this monster is also weak to thunder-element weapons and attacks.

