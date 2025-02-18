Monster Hunter Now Season 5: Monster Hunter Wilds collab, new skills and quests, and more

The Monster Hunter Now Season 5: Blossoming Blade is just around the corner. It will arrive when Season 4 concludes on March 6, 2025, and run for three months. The new season will be packed with new content, such as two new monsters and skills. Additionally, the Sword and Shield weapon is getting a sizeable buff and a new mechanic to make its use more engaging.

Ad

This article highlights new features and other details of the upcoming Monster Hunter Now Season 5.

Monster Hunter Now Season 5: All we know so far

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Monster Hunter Wilds Collab 2

The Monster Hunter Now Season 5 will commence with the second phase of the collaborative event with Monster Hunter Wilds. This event will debut the Chatacabra Monster, which will appear in the Dessert Habitat. An exclusive skin and other materials will be available as rewards.

New skills

Two new skills will be added to the game when the Blossoming Blade Season arrives:

Shared Sword: This ability increases the users' attack stat in group hunts.

This ability increases the users' attack stat in group hunts. Raw Power: The affinity with the current power goes down but the attack power increases.

Ad

Also read: How to Hunt Bazelguese in MH Now

Monster appearances changed

Certain monsters will stop spawning in the wild once the Blossoming Blade Season arrives in Monster Hunter Now. Hunters can unlock them from season 5 quests. Additionally, certain monsters will be temporarily untraceable.

The monsters are as follows:

Radobaan (temporarily untraceable)

Zinogre

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku (temporarily untraceable)

Odogaron (temporarily untraceable)

Basarios (temporarily untraceable)

Khezu (temporarily untraceable)

Mizutsune

Magnamalo (temporarily untraceable)

Rajang

Volvidon (temporarily untraceable)

Somnacanth (temporarily untraceable)

Tigrex

Pink Rathian

Black Diablos

Azure Rathalos

Coral Pukei-Pukei

Nightshade Paolumu

Ad

New quests

Monster Hunter Now Roadmap (Image via Niantic)

Here is all we know about the upcoming quests in the Monster Hunter Now Season 5 update:

Ad

Monster Unlock Quests: Completing Monster Unlock Quests will unlock monsters from the previous seasons. Hence, these monsters will reappear in the field.

Completing Monster Unlock Quests will unlock monsters from the previous seasons. Hence, these monsters will reappear in the field. Chapter 5 Urgent Quest: The Chapter 5 Urgent Quest will allow players to unlock the upcoming Glavenus and Arzuros monsters.

The Chapter 5 Urgent Quest will allow players to unlock the upcoming Glavenus and Arzuros monsters. MH Wilds Collab Quest: The MH Wilds Collab Quests will arrive on February 28, and will be active till March 31, 2025. These quests will reward an Exclusive Seikret Rider layered outfit and other resources.

Ad

Also read: Monster Hunter Now Bazelgeuse Set

New monsters

The Monster Hunter Now Season 5 will debut two new monsters: Glavenus and Arzurous. Their details are as follows:

Glavenus

Element: Fire

Fire Weakness: Water and Dragon

Water and Dragon Minimum Star level: 5 Stars

5 Stars Unlocked by: Urgent Quest in MH Now Season 5

This monster will also appear in low numbers in the wild and in Hunt-a-thon points.

Arzuros

Element: None

None Weakness: Fire, Poison, Sleep, and Paralysis

Fire, Poison, Sleep, and Paralysis Minimum Star level: 2 Stars

2 Stars Unlocked by: Urgent Quest in MH Now Season 5

Ad

Balance changes

Weapon: Sword and Shield

Attacks with swords will deal more damage once the new season arrives.

The Perfect Rush Combo (SP) will get a new mechanic where tapping precise points will increase the damage output.

Skill: Guard

Post update, this skill will reduce more damage with each level up.

Exchange materials to win rewards

A new feature will arrive in MH Now as a part of its 1.5-Year Anniversary. It will let hunters exchange special materials acquired from hunts and events for certain rewards. Rewards revealed so far are:

Ad

Item Box Expansion

Weapon Refining Parts

Armor Refining Parts

Wyvern Gem Shard

Check out our other articles on Monster Hunter Now:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback