Monster Hunter Now Season 5: Monster Hunter Wilds collab, new skills and quests, and more

The Monster Hunter Now Season 5: Blossoming Blade is just around the corner. It will arrive when Season 4 concludes on March 6, 2025, and run for three months. The new season will be packed with new content, such as two new monsters and skills. Additionally, the Sword and Shield weapon is getting a sizeable buff and a new mechanic to make its use more engaging.
This article highlights new features and other details of the upcoming Monster Hunter Now Season 5.
Monster Hunter Now Season 5: All we know so far
Monster Hunter Wilds Collab 2
The Monster Hunter Now Season 5 will commence with the second phase of the collaborative event with Monster Hunter Wilds. This event will debut the Chatacabra Monster, which will appear in the Dessert Habitat. An exclusive skin and other materials will be available as rewards.
New skills
Two new skills will be added to the game when the Blossoming Blade Season arrives:
- Shared Sword: This ability increases the users' attack stat in group hunts.
- Raw Power: The affinity with the current power goes down but the attack power increases.
Monster appearances changed
Certain monsters will stop spawning in the wild once the Blossoming Blade Season arrives in Monster Hunter Now. Hunters can unlock them from season 5 quests. Additionally, certain monsters will be temporarily untraceable.
The monsters are as follows:
- Radobaan (temporarily untraceable)
- Zinogre
- Tzitzi-Ya-Ku (temporarily untraceable)
- Odogaron (temporarily untraceable)
- Basarios (temporarily untraceable)
- Khezu (temporarily untraceable)
- Mizutsune
- Magnamalo (temporarily untraceable)
- Rajang
- Volvidon (temporarily untraceable)
- Somnacanth (temporarily untraceable)
- Tigrex
- Pink Rathian
- Black Diablos
- Azure Rathalos
- Coral Pukei-Pukei
- Nightshade Paolumu
New quests
Here is all we know about the upcoming quests in the Monster Hunter Now Season 5 update:
- Monster Unlock Quests: Completing Monster Unlock Quests will unlock monsters from the previous seasons. Hence, these monsters will reappear in the field.
- Chapter 5 Urgent Quest: The Chapter 5 Urgent Quest will allow players to unlock the upcoming Glavenus and Arzuros monsters.
- MH Wilds Collab Quest: The MH Wilds Collab Quests will arrive on February 28, and will be active till March 31, 2025. These quests will reward an Exclusive Seikret Rider layered outfit and other resources.
New monsters
The Monster Hunter Now Season 5 will debut two new monsters: Glavenus and Arzurous. Their details are as follows:
Glavenus
- Element: Fire
- Weakness: Water and Dragon
- Minimum Star level: 5 Stars
- Unlocked by: Urgent Quest in MH Now Season 5
This monster will also appear in low numbers in the wild and in Hunt-a-thon points.
Arzuros
- Element: None
- Weakness: Fire, Poison, Sleep, and Paralysis
- Minimum Star level: 2 Stars
- Unlocked by: Urgent Quest in MH Now Season 5
Balance changes
Weapon: Sword and Shield
- Attacks with swords will deal more damage once the new season arrives.
- The Perfect Rush Combo (SP) will get a new mechanic where tapping precise points will increase the damage output.
Skill: Guard
- Post update, this skill will reduce more damage with each level up.
Exchange materials to win rewards
A new feature will arrive in MH Now as a part of its 1.5-Year Anniversary. It will let hunters exchange special materials acquired from hunts and events for certain rewards. Rewards revealed so far are:
- Item Box Expansion
- Weapon Refining Parts
- Armor Refining Parts
- Wyvern Gem Shard
