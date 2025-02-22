All Monster Hunter Now March 2025 events schedule and details explored

Niantic has released the line-up for Monster Hunter Now March 2025 events, hinting players about the upcoming season. Six events, including the second phase of the Monster Hunter Wilds collab, have been announced for March 2025. This month is packed with new content like outfits, monsters, and a 1.5-year anniversary event.

This article highlights all Monster Hunter Now March 2025 events announced by Niantic

Monster Hunter Now March 2025 events: Dates and other details

All Monster Hunter Now March 2025 events are listed below:

1) Season 4 Climax event

Season 4 Climax is the first of Monster Hunter Now March 2025 events (Image via Niantic)

This event will start on February 24 and end on March 4, 2025. The Season 4 Climax event is set to feature an increased spawn rate of monsters including Tigrex, Barioth, and Volvidon.

The limited-time quests from this event will task players to repel Kirin or slay Bazelguese in Monster Hunter Now.

2) MH Wilds Collab event II

This event will start on February 28 and run till March 31, 2025. It will be the second phase of the MH Wilds Collab event and will introduce the Chatacabra monster.

Players can also get the Seikret Raider Layered outfit for free from the Monster Hunter Now x MH Wilds collab event 2.

3) Season 5 Kickoff event

The Season 5 Kickoff event is set to arrive on March 6, 2025, and will be the first event of the Blossoming Blade season. The debuting Glavenus and Azurous monsters will spawn more frequently during the event. Additionally, the drops received from these monsters will vary on their level.

This Season 5 Kickoff event will conclude on March 16, 2025, giving players 10 days to participate and play the event.

4) Monster Hunter Now 1.5-Year Anniversary event

This event will celebrate the 1.5-year Anniversary of Monster Hunter Now. It will be live for seven days, from March 17 to March 23, 2025. During the event, rewards for slaying all monsters will increase.

Players will also have the option to purchase additional quests that reward Gold Rathian Plate, Silver Rathalos Plate, and other materials.

5) Driftsmelting Bonanza event

The Driftsmelting Bonanza is set to make a return on March 24, 2025. During the event, Black Diablos, Tigrex, and Rajang will appear more frequently. The event will also feature new Driftstones.

The Driftstones available in the event will be time-limited. Also, note that Driftsmelting can be unlocked by completing the pre-season story of Monster Hunter Now.

6) Ice/Sleep Element quests

This event will commence on March 31 and run till April 6, 2025. It will task players with quests that reward materials for leveling up ice and sleep element weapons.

Additionally, Lagombi, Barioth, Legiana, Nightshade Paolumu, Radobaan, and Somnacanth will appear more frequently during the event, with increased reward rates. Ice/Sleep Element quests event is the last one of the Monster Hunter Now March 2025 events.

