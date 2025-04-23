Monster Hunter Now Driftsmelting Bonanza: Monster appearances, new Coalescence skill, and more

Niantic has announced the details of the upcoming Monster Hunter Now Driftsmelting Bonanza event. It is set to feature an increased appearance of monsters like Ebony Odogragon, Nightshade Paolumu, and Coral Pukei-Pukei. Additionally, a new skill, Coalescence, can be unlocked using Mysterious Driftstone F.
We highlight details of the Monster Hunter Now Driftsmelting Bonanza event.
Monster Hunter Now Driftsmelting Bonanza event: All you need to know
Details of the Monster Hunter Now Driftsmelting Bonanza event are as follows:
Duration
The Monster Hunter Now Driftsmelting Bonanza event is set to arrive on April 28, 2025 and will be available till May 2. Players will have around seven days to play the event.
Monster appearances
These monsters will appear more frequently in the following habitats:
- Ebony Odogaron will be seen in forest, desert, swamp, and tundra habitats.
- Nightshade Paolumu will be seen in desert habitats.
- Coral Pukei-Pukei will be seen in forest and swamp habitats.
- Black Diablos will be seen in desert habitats.
- Azure Rathalos will be seen in forest habitats.
- Pink Rathian will be seen in swamp habitats.
These monsters will appear in low quantities in the following habitats:
- Ebony Odogaron will appear in low numbers in forest and desert habitats.
- Nightshade Paolumu will appear in low numbers in forest habitats.
- Coral Pukei-Pukei will appear in low numbers in swamp habitats.
- Pink Rathian will appear in low numbers in forest habitats.
Hunt-a-thon points:
- Certain event-exclusive Hunt-a-thon points will only feature Ebony Odogaron, Coral Pukei-Pukei, Black Diablos, Azure Rathalos, and Pink Rathian.
- Some Hunt-a-thon points will spawn Silver Rathalos and Azure Rathalos, or Gold Rathian and Pink Rathian
Reward increases
The number of basic rewards received from Elder Dragon Interceptions will be doubled upon repelling the foe, and increased by 50% for slaying the elder dragon.
Notably, players will receive two of each material in the first to fourth basic reward slots. Apart from that, the Monster Hunter Now Driftsmelting Bonanza event will feature limited-time quests that reward the following resources
- Insta-Smelt Solution.
- Earth Crystals and other gatherable materials.
- Silver Rathalos Plate, Gold Rathian Plate, Wyvern Gem Shard, and other monster materials.
- Zenny
Driftstones
Certain Driftstones will be unlockable from Monster Hunter Now Driftsmelting Bonanza, the details are as follows:
- The limited-time Mysterious Driftstone F may be dropped when a large monster is slain.
- Silver Rathalos, Gold Rathian, Ebony Odogaron, Nightshade Paolumu, Coral Pukei-Pukei, Black Diablos, Azure Rathalos, Pink Rathian, Kushala Daora, Teostra, Nergigante, and Kirin will drop a Mysterious Driftstone F.
- Other large monsters may drop a regular driftstone or Mysterious Driftstone F.
- The distance required for driftsmelting with driftstones will be reduced from 5 km to 2.5 km. Additionally, driftgems will require 5 km.
- Driftstone F will be exchangeable for driftstone shards.
New skill: Coalescence
The Coalescence skill may be granted to an armor, using Mysterious Driftstone F.
Skill effect: Increases damage for a short duration after recovering from the abnormal status. If the player nullifies abnormal status using skills like Poison Resistance or Paralysis Resistance, they still gain the effects of this skill.
Elder Dragon Premium Quests
These quests can be unlocked by exchanging gems in the in-game shop. There will be four types of such quests: Kushala Daora Materials, Teostra Materials, Nergigante Materials, and Kirin Materials.
Khushala Daora quests:
Teostra Materials quests:
Nergigante Materials quests:
Kirin Materials quests:
Completing each of these quests will also get 100 Hunter Rank Points, 50 Season Tier Points, and 5000 Zenny.
