All Monster Hunter Now April 2025 events schedule and details explored

By Ayush Raturi
Modified Mar 26, 2025 15:34 IST
Monster Hunter Now will have four events in April 2025 (Image via Niantic)
Monster Hunter Now will have four events in April 2025 (Image via Niantic)

Niantic has recently revealed the Monster Hunter Now April 2025 events schedule, briefing the community about the upcoming content. Four events have been announced so far, each with its own set of monsters, rewards, and limited-time quests. It is also worth noting that only hunters who have completed the game's prologue will get access to these events.

That said, this article details the complete Monster Hunter Now April 2025 events lineup.

Monster Hunter Now April 2025 events line-up: All events explored

All the Monster Hunter Now April 2025 events are as follows:

1) Ice/Sleep Element Quests

The Ice/Sleep Element Quests event will kick off the April 2025 season, featuring an increased appearance of Nightshade Paolumu, Somnacanth, Radabaan, Legiana, Barioth, and Lagombi monsters.

Event duration

This event is set to go live on March 31, 2025, at 9 am and will be available till April 5, 2025, at 11:59 pm.

Also read: Monster Hunter Now codes: Working and tested

2) Even Happier Hunting

This event is designed to grant players extra loot if they perform group hunts. As per the Monster Hunter Now April 2025 events notification, Even Happier Hunting will feature an increased spawn rate of various monsters, including Mizutsune and Pink Rathian.

Event duration

The event will commence on April 7, 2025, at 9:00 am and end on April 13, 2025, at 11:59 pm (local time).

3) Spring Festival event

The Spring Festival rewards will include event-exclusive and layered pieces of equipment. Furthermore, a new Exchange Hub will go live along with the event. The Spring Festival will also see the debut of some new monster species.

Event duration

This event will start on April 14, 2025, at 9 am and will be available till April 27, 2025, at 11:59 pm (local time)

4) Driftsmelting Bonanza

The Driftsmelting Bonanza will return to the MH Now April 2025 season. During the event, the distance required for driftsmelting is drastically reduced. As per the roadmap, players can expect to see new Monsters and Driftstones.

Event duration

The event is set to go live on April 28, 2025, at 9 am and will be active till May 4, 2025, at 11:59 pm.

Check out our other articles on Monster Hunter Now:

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
