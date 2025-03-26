Monster Hunter Now Ice/Sleep Element Quests: Schedule, rewards, and more

The Monster Hunter Now Ice/Sleep Element Quests are set to arrive on March 31, 2025, and will be live until April 6, 2025. Players must slay Nightshade Paolumu, Somnacanth, Radobaan, Legiana, Barioth, and Lagombi in these quests. They are advised to upgrade their ice and sleep element weapons before they take up these tasks.

Read on to learn more about the Monster Hunter Now Ice/Sleep Element Quests.

Everything to know about the Monster Hunter Now Ice/Sleep Element Quests

Monster appearances

Nightshade Paolumu : Forest / Desert habitats

: Forest / Desert habitats Somnacanth : Swamp / Tundra habitats

: Swamp / Tundra habitats Radobaan : Desert / Swamp habitats

: Desert / Swamp habitats Legiana : Swamp / Tundra habitats

: Swamp / Tundra habitats Barioth : Tundra Habitats

: Tundra Habitats Lagombi: Tundra Habitats

Hunt-a-thon points

The Monster Hunter Now Ice/Sleep Element Quests will include some exclusive Hunt-a-thon points, featuring Legiana and Barioth.

The Monster Hunter Now Ice/Sleep Element Quests will include some exclusive Hunt-a-thon points, featuring Nightshade Paolumu.

Elder Dragon Interceptions

Kushala Daora will appear more frequently at Elder Dragon Interceptions during the Monster Hunter Now Ice/Sleep Element Quests.

Reward increases

During the event, players can receive 50% more items than usual for slaying Nightshade Paolumu, Somnacanth, Radobaan, Legiana, Barioth, or Lagombi.

The basic rewards will be twice upon repelling and 1.5 times than usual upon slaying Kushala Daora in Elder Dragon Interceptions.

Limited-time quests

Players can engage in limited-time quests, which involve slaying Nightshade Paolumu, Legiana, and Kushala Daora.

Main rewards lineup

Gatherable materials, including Earth Crystals.

Monster materials, such as a Daora Horn and Wyvern Gem Shard

Zenny

Premium Quests

Premium Quests can be bought from the in-game shop. Complete these quests and claim the following rewards:

Daora Horn x 1

Daora Scale x 40

Elder Dragon Blood x 5

Daora Horn x 1

Daora Shell x 40

Elder Dragon Blood x 5

Daora Horn x 1

Daora Tail x 10

Elder Dragon Blood x 10

Daora Horn x 3

Additionally, finishing each quest grants 100 Hunter Rank Points, 50 Season Tier Points, and 5,000 Zenny.

Exclusive packs

First sale period

This sale will kick off on March 31, 2025, and last till April 6, 2025. The following are the items that will be available for sale:

Sharp Claw x 50

Wingdrake Hide x 50

Upgrade Pack (Bones): Monster Bone S x 50

Upgrade Pack (Ores): Iron Ore x 50

Web Store-exclusive: Snowherb Pack - Snow Herb x 100, Bonus Gem x 1,540

Second sale period

This sale will kick off on April 1, 2025, and continue till April 30, 2025. Below are the items available for sale:

Carving Knife Pack: Special Carving Knife x 5

Special Carving Knife x 5 Hunt Support Pack: Potion x 5, Special Carving Knife x 1

Potion x 5, Special Carving Knife x 1 Recovery Big Bargain Pack: Potion x 50

Potion x 50 Web Store-exclusive: Premium Hunt Support Pack - Potion x 5, Ultra Hunting Ticket x 2, Bonus Gem x 3,300

