Monster Hunter Now Even Happier Bow Hunting: Schedule, rewards, and more

The Monster Hunter Now Even Happier Bow Hunting event is fast approaching. A part of the event lineup set for May 2025, this event features increased appearances of Zinogre, Rajang, Tigrex, Jyuratodus, and Rathian. Players can also expect Dimensional Rifts to boost the frequency of dimensionally linked monsters.
Read on to learn about the Monster Hunter Now Even Happier Bow Hunting event.
Everything you need to know about the Monster Hunter Now Even Happier Bow Hunting
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Schedule
The Monster Hunter Now Even Happier Bow Hunting event will kick off on May 5, 2025, and last until May 11, 2025.
Also read: Monster Hunter Now Driftsmelting Bonanza
What to expect from the event
Bow weapon boosts
All bows will receive a performance boost depending on monster difficulty.
Limited-time quests
Finish limited-time quests that involve slaying monsters using a certain type of bow or armor. Note that the Zenny and monster materials earned from these quests are enough to forge the featured bow and armor.
Main rewards lineup
- Monster materials such as a Zinogre Primeclaw, Rajang Primefang, and Tigrex Claw
- Zenny
Monster appearances
- Zinogre: Forest / Swamp / Tundra Habitats (in low numbers)
- Rajang: Desert / Swamp / Tundra / Forest Habitats (in low numbers)
- Tigrex: Forest / Desert / Tundra Habitats
- Jyuratodus: Swamp Habitats
- Rathian: Forest / Desert Habitats
Hunt-a-thon points
The Monster Hunter Now Even Happier Bow Hunting event will feature some event-exclusive Hunt-a-thon points yielded from Zinogre, Rajang, and Tigrex.
Also read: How to purchase the Premium Plan in Monster Hunter Now
Premium Quests
Premium Quests are unlocked by buying them with Gems in the in-game shop. They can be purchased between May 5 and May 11, 2025, and can be finished until June 5, 2025.
There are three types of Premium Quests, including Zinogre Materials, Rajang Materials, and Tigrex Materials.
Here are the tasks and rewards each Premium Quest features:
Premium Quest: Zinogre Materials
- Slay 10 large monsters: Zinogre Plate x1, Zinogre Claw x25, Zinogre Shell x25
- Slay 20 large monsters: Zinogre Plate x1, Zinogre Shockfur x15, Zinogre Tail x15
- Slay 30 large monsters: Zinogre Playte x1, Zinogre Horn x10, Zinogre Primeclaw x10
- Slay 50 large monsters: Zinogre Playte x2
Premium Quest: Rajang Materials
- Slay 10 large monsters: Gold Rajang Pelt x1, Rajang Fang x25, Rajang Blackfur x25
- Slay 20 large monsters: Gold Rajang Pelt x1, Rajang Claw x15, Rajang Tail x15
- Slay 30 large monsters: Gold Rajang Pelt x1, Rajang Horn x10, Rajang Primefang x10
- Slay 50 large monsters: Gold Rajang Pelt x2
Premium Quest: Tigrex Materials
- Slay 10 large monsters: Tigrex Plate x1, Tigrex Scale x25, Tigrex Shell x25
- Slay 20 large monsters: Tigrex Playte x1, Tigrex Fang x15, Tigrex Tail x15
- Slay 30 large monsters: Tigrex Plate x1, Tigrex Scalp x10, Tigrex Claw x10
- Slay 50 large monsters: Tigrex Plate x2
Additionally, finishing all these quests will grant 100 Hunter Rank Points, 50 Season Tier Points, and 5,000 Zenny in the Monster Hunter Now Even Happier Bow Hunting.
More articles related to Monster Hunter Now by Sportskeeda:
- Monster Hunter Now Season 5: New skills, monsters, and more
- Monster Hunter Now Bazelgeuse Set: All armor, weapons, and skills explored