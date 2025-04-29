Monster Hunter Now Even Happier Bow Hunting: Schedule, rewards, and more

The Monster Hunter Now Even Happier Bow Hunting event is fast approaching. A part of the event lineup set for May 2025, this event features increased appearances of Zinogre, Rajang, Tigrex, Jyuratodus, and Rathian. Players can also expect Dimensional Rifts to boost the frequency of dimensionally linked monsters.

Read on to learn about the Monster Hunter Now Even Happier Bow Hunting event.

Everything you need to know about the Monster Hunter Now Even Happier Bow Hunting

Schedule

The Monster Hunter Now Even Happier Bow Hunting event will kick off on May 5, 2025, and last until May 11, 2025.

Also read: Monster Hunter Now Driftsmelting Bonanza

What to expect from the event

Bow weapon boosts

All bows will receive a performance boost depending on monster difficulty.

Limited-time quests

Finish limited-time quests that involve slaying monsters using a certain type of bow or armor. Note that the Zenny and monster materials earned from these quests are enough to forge the featured bow and armor.

Main rewards lineup

Monster materials such as a Zinogre Primeclaw, Rajang Primefang, and Tigrex Claw

Zenny

Monster appearances

Zinogre: Forest / Swamp / Tundra Habitats (in low numbers)

Rajang: Desert / Swamp / Tundra / Forest Habitats (in low numbers)

Tigrex: Forest / Desert / Tundra Habitats

Jyuratodus: Swamp Habitats

Rathian: Forest / Desert Habitats

Hunt-a-thon points

The Monster Hunter Now Even Happier Bow Hunting event will feature some event-exclusive Hunt-a-thon points yielded from Zinogre, Rajang, and Tigrex.

Also read: How to purchase the Premium Plan in Monster Hunter Now

Premium Quests

Premium Quests are unlocked by buying them with Gems in the in-game shop. They can be purchased between May 5 and May 11, 2025, and can be finished until June 5, 2025.

There are three types of Premium Quests, including Zinogre Materials, Rajang Materials, and Tigrex Materials.

Here are the tasks and rewards each Premium Quest features:

Premium Quest: Zinogre Materials

Slay 10 large monsters: Zinogre Plate x1, Zinogre Claw x25, Zinogre Shell x25

Slay 20 large monsters: Zinogre Plate x1, Zinogre Shockfur x15, Zinogre Tail x15

Slay 30 large monsters: Zinogre Playte x1, Zinogre Horn x10, Zinogre Primeclaw x10

Slay 50 large monsters: Zinogre Playte x2

Premium Quest: Rajang Materials

Slay 10 large monsters: Gold Rajang Pelt x1, Rajang Fang x25, Rajang Blackfur x25

Slay 20 large monsters: Gold Rajang Pelt x1, Rajang Claw x15, Rajang Tail x15

Slay 30 large monsters: Gold Rajang Pelt x1, Rajang Horn x10, Rajang Primefang x10

Slay 50 large monsters: Gold Rajang Pelt x2

Premium Quest: Tigrex Materials

Slay 10 large monsters: Tigrex Plate x1, Tigrex Scale x25, Tigrex Shell x25

Slay 20 large monsters: Tigrex Playte x1, Tigrex Fang x15, Tigrex Tail x15

Slay 30 large monsters: Tigrex Plate x1, Tigrex Scalp x10, Tigrex Claw x10

Slay 50 large monsters: Tigrex Plate x2

Additionally, finishing all these quests will grant 100 Hunter Rank Points, 50 Season Tier Points, and 5,000 Zenny in the Monster Hunter Now Even Happier Bow Hunting.

