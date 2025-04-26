Monster Hunter Now May 2025 event lineup: Even Happier Hunting, Zenny Rush Quest, and more

The Monster Hunter Now May 2025 event lineup features Even Happier Hunting, Zenny Rush Quest, Fire Element Quests, and Driftsmelting Bonanza, among other content. It was announced via the game's social media handles, and its full breakdown is available on Monster Hunter Now's website.

Ad

Read on to learn about the Monster Hunter Now May 2025 event lineup in more detail.

Also read: Monster Hunter Now Driftsmelting Bonanza

All festivities revealed in the Monster Hunter Now May 2025 event lineup

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Here are the festivities you can expect in the Monster Hunter Now May 2025 event lineup:

1) Even Happier Hunting

Schedule: May 5 to May 11, 2025.

May 5 to May 11, 2025. Details: Players can join group hunts for extra rewards in this event. They can expect increased appearances of Zinogre, Rajang, Tigrex, Jyuratodus, and Rathian. They yield items that are excellent for forging and upgrading bows and armor.

2) Zenny Rush Quest

Schedule: May 12 to May 18, 2025.

May 12 to May 18, 2025. Details: Zenny Rush Quest is a new event announced in the Monster Hunter Now May 2025 event lineup. In this festivity, players must save up Zenny to forge and level up their equipment. They will also see increased appearances of Ebony Odogaron, Bazelgeuse, and Mizutsune.

Ad

Also read: Monster Hunter Now Season 5: New skills, monsters, and more

3) Fire Element Quests

Schedule: May 19 to May 25, 2025.

May 19 to May 25, 2025. Details: Players can expect an increased appearance of Azure Rathalos, Glavenus, and more monsters in this event. Completing all event-exclusive quests in this event will yield rewards like a Silver Rathalos Plate, Glavenus Plate, and Wyvern Gem Shard. The event-exclusive Exchange Hub will also be open at this event. Lastly, weapons forged or upgraded with materials acquired from the mentioned monsters will receive a performance boost.

Ad

4) Driftsmelting Bonanza

Schedule: May 26 to June 1, 2025.

May 26 to June 1, 2025. Details: Players can expect an increased appearance of certain monsters and new Driftstones. There will also be fresh, limited-time Dirfstones gamers can look out for.

Also read: How to purchase the Premium Plan in Monster Hunter Now

5) Get exclusive packs

Players can get limited-time packs from the in-game shop and Web Store between May 1 and May 31, 2025. Here are the offered items:

Hunt Support Pack

Special Carving Knife × 10

Ultra Hunting Ticket × 5

Potion × 10

Premium Steak × 5

Wander Droplet × 5

Ad

Hunt Support Mini Pack

Special Carving Knife × 1

Potion × 5

Wander Droplet × 1

Recovery Big Bargain Pack

Potion × 50

Web Store-exclusive: Premium Hunt Support Pack

Wander Powder × 10

Bonus Gem × 3,300

Web Store-exclusive: Premium Recovery Pack

Potion × 50

Bonus Gem × 3,300

More articles related to Monster Hunter Now by Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Himanshu Suryawanshi Himanshu is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games. Battle royale games like Free Fire and PUBG form a big part of his coverage, along with Supercell titles such as Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. He has written more than 650 articles in over a year and a half with Sportskeeda, accumulating more than 1.5 million views.



Himanshu’s forte lies in delving deep into the intricacies of the games he covers and staying tuned to their communities. This enables him to provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He draws inspiration from various industry professionals and particularly admires prominent Clash of Clans content creator Judo Sloth.



Introduced to the gaming world at a young age, Himanshu’s video game journey commenced with God of War. While he enjoys exploring diverse game genres, multiplayer titles hold a special place in his heart due to their competitive and captivating nature.



Aside from gaming, Himanshu’s interests span reading, writing, and films. Know More