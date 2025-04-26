Monster Hunter Now May 2025 event lineup: Even Happier Hunting, Zenny Rush Quest, and more

The Monster Hunter Now May 2025 event lineup features Even Happier Hunting, Zenny Rush Quest, Fire Element Quests, and Driftsmelting Bonanza, among other content. It was announced via the game's social media handles, and its full breakdown is available on Monster Hunter Now's website.
Read on to learn about the Monster Hunter Now May 2025 event lineup in more detail.
Also read: Monster Hunter Now Driftsmelting Bonanza
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
All festivities revealed in the Monster Hunter Now May 2025 event lineup
Here are the festivities you can expect in the Monster Hunter Now May 2025 event lineup:
1) Even Happier Hunting
- Schedule: May 5 to May 11, 2025.
- Details: Players can join group hunts for extra rewards in this event. They can expect increased appearances of Zinogre, Rajang, Tigrex, Jyuratodus, and Rathian. They yield items that are excellent for forging and upgrading bows and armor.
2) Zenny Rush Quest
- Schedule: May 12 to May 18, 2025.
- Details: Zenny Rush Quest is a new event announced in the Monster Hunter Now May 2025 event lineup. In this festivity, players must save up Zenny to forge and level up their equipment. They will also see increased appearances of Ebony Odogaron, Bazelgeuse, and Mizutsune.
Also read: Monster Hunter Now Season 5: New skills, monsters, and more
3) Fire Element Quests
- Schedule: May 19 to May 25, 2025.
- Details: Players can expect an increased appearance of Azure Rathalos, Glavenus, and more monsters in this event. Completing all event-exclusive quests in this event will yield rewards like a Silver Rathalos Plate, Glavenus Plate, and Wyvern Gem Shard. The event-exclusive Exchange Hub will also be open at this event. Lastly, weapons forged or upgraded with materials acquired from the mentioned monsters will receive a performance boost.
4) Driftsmelting Bonanza
- Schedule: May 26 to June 1, 2025.
- Details: Players can expect an increased appearance of certain monsters and new Driftstones. There will also be fresh, limited-time Dirfstones gamers can look out for.
Also read: How to purchase the Premium Plan in Monster Hunter Now
5) Get exclusive packs
Players can get limited-time packs from the in-game shop and Web Store between May 1 and May 31, 2025. Here are the offered items:
Hunt Support Pack
- Special Carving Knife × 10
- Ultra Hunting Ticket × 5
- Potion × 10
- Premium Steak × 5
- Wander Droplet × 5
Hunt Support Mini Pack
- Special Carving Knife × 1
- Potion × 5
- Wander Droplet × 1
Recovery Big Bargain Pack
- Potion × 50
Web Store-exclusive: Premium Hunt Support Pack
- Wander Powder × 10
- Bonus Gem × 3,300
Web Store-exclusive: Premium Recovery Pack
- Potion × 50
- Bonus Gem × 3,300
More articles related to Monster Hunter Now by Sportskeeda:
- Monster Hunter Now Bazelgeuse Set: All armor, weapons, and skills explored
- Monster Hunter Now Spring Festival 2025: Schedule, new quests, and more