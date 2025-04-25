Buying a Premium Plan in Monster Hunter Now yields additional rewards in the seasonal reward track. Each in-game season lasts three months and features exclusive storyline bonuses (Season Stories, which can be accessed when you finish the Pre-Season Story), quests, and rewards that can only be used until your Premium Plan expires.

Ad

In every season, you must progress in its reward track by earning Season Tier Points by finishing quests, taking down large monsters, finishing Hunt-a-thons, and participating in events.

There are two types of reward tracks available in Monster Hunter Now: a Free Plan (accessible to everyone) and a Premium Plan (requires a Season Pass to access). Only those who reach Hunter Rank 11 can buy the latter.

That said, read on to learn how to purchase the Premium Plan in Monster Hunter Now.

Ad

Trending

How to buy the Premium Plan in Monster Hunter Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here's the step-by-step guide to buying a Premium Plan in Monster Hunter Now:

Step 1: Visit the in-game shop.

Visit the in-game shop. Step 2: Head to the offers section.

Head to the offers section. Step 3: Click on the Season Pass and purchase it using Gems.

Note that the price of the Premium Plan in Monster Hunter Now varies between 1,000 and 1,500 Gems.

Also read: Monster Hunter Now Driftsmelting Bonanza

Other information related to the Premium Plan in Monster Hunter Now

Make the most of your Premium Plan (Image via Niantic)

Here is some other information related to the Premium Plan:

Ad

After a season ends, the validity of the Premium Plan expires, and it can't be carried over to the next season.

The exact end date and time of a Premium Plan are announced in-game two weeks before.

Players can maximize their Premium Plan by collecting 999 Tier Points.

Tiers and Tier Points reset at the end of each season.

Unclaimed rewards in the prize path can't be claimed after the season ends.

You can see the list of rewards offered in the seasonal prize path by visiting the home page's Season Pass section.

section. Rewards offered in a fresh season can differ from the previous one.

It can take some time to show the Gems you own in-game after you purchase a Premium Plan.

Once purchased, the Premium Plan can't be refunded.

Ad

Also read: Monster Hunter Now Season 5: New skills, monsters, and more

More articles related to Monster Hunter Now by Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Himanshu Suryawanshi Himanshu is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games. Battle royale games like Free Fire and PUBG form a big part of his coverage, along with Supercell titles such as Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. He has written more than 650 articles in over a year and a half with Sportskeeda, accumulating more than 1.5 million views.



Himanshu’s forte lies in delving deep into the intricacies of the games he covers and staying tuned to their communities. This enables him to provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He draws inspiration from various industry professionals and particularly admires prominent Clash of Clans content creator Judo Sloth.



Introduced to the gaming world at a young age, Himanshu’s video game journey commenced with God of War. While he enjoys exploring diverse game genres, multiplayer titles hold a special place in his heart due to their competitive and captivating nature.



Aside from gaming, Himanshu’s interests span reading, writing, and films. Know More