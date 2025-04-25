Buying a Premium Plan in Monster Hunter Now yields additional rewards in the seasonal reward track. Each in-game season lasts three months and features exclusive storyline bonuses (Season Stories, which can be accessed when you finish the Pre-Season Story), quests, and rewards that can only be used until your Premium Plan expires.
In every season, you must progress in its reward track by earning Season Tier Points by finishing quests, taking down large monsters, finishing Hunt-a-thons, and participating in events.
There are two types of reward tracks available in Monster Hunter Now: a Free Plan (accessible to everyone) and a Premium Plan (requires a Season Pass to access). Only those who reach Hunter Rank 11 can buy the latter.
That said, read on to learn how to purchase the Premium Plan in Monster Hunter Now.
How to buy the Premium Plan in Monster Hunter Now
Here's the step-by-step guide to buying a Premium Plan in Monster Hunter Now:
- Step 1: Visit the in-game shop.
- Step 2: Head to the offers section.
- Step 3: Click on the Season Pass and purchase it using Gems.
Note that the price of the Premium Plan in Monster Hunter Now varies between 1,000 and 1,500 Gems.
Other information related to the Premium Plan in Monster Hunter Now
Here is some other information related to the Premium Plan:
- After a season ends, the validity of the Premium Plan expires, and it can't be carried over to the next season.
- The exact end date and time of a Premium Plan are announced in-game two weeks before.
- Players can maximize their Premium Plan by collecting 999 Tier Points.
- Tiers and Tier Points reset at the end of each season.
- Unclaimed rewards in the prize path can't be claimed after the season ends.
- You can see the list of rewards offered in the seasonal prize path by visiting the home page's Season Pass section.
- Rewards offered in a fresh season can differ from the previous one.
- It can take some time to show the Gems you own in-game after you purchase a Premium Plan.
- Once purchased, the Premium Plan can't be refunded.
