Monster Hunter Now Spring Festival 2025: Schedule, new quests, and more

The Monster Hunter Now Spring Festival is set to kick off on April 14, 2025, and will be available until April 27, 2025. Players can expect the arrival of a new monster, Ebony Odogaron, and collect special exchangeable materials, including Spring Eggs and Rainbow Eggs, in this event. These materials can be traded for numerous useful items at the Event Exchange Hub.
Read on to learn more about the Monster Hunter Now Spring Festival.
Everything you need to know about the Monster Hunter Now Spring Festival
Schedule
The Monster Hunter Now Spring Festival will go live on April 14, 2025, and will remain so until April 27, 2025. In addition to the content featured in this event, more commodities will arrive in-game on April 18, 2025.
Types of exchangeable materials to collect
Spring and Rainbow Eggs should be the players' top priority in this event. These can be traded for various items in the Event Exchange Hub.
How to get exchangeable materials
Slay target monsters
- Target monsters include Ebony Odogaron, Kulu-Ya-Ku, and Lagombi.
- Egg-holding Kulu-Ya-Ku.
- Slay target 7-star monsters or below for a Spring Egg.
- Slay target 8-star monsters or above for a Spring Egg or Rainbow Egg.
Event-exclusive quests
Two limited-time quests will be available in the Monster Hunter Now Spring Festival, each offering Spring and Rainbow Eggs.
Players can take on these limited-time quests, which include slaying Ebony Odogaron and Kulu-Ya-Ku, between April 14 and April 27, 2025.
Here are the rewards offered in these quests:
- Spring 2025 Armor Ticket
- Spring 2025 Weapon Ticket
- Spring Eggs
- Rainbow Eggs
Shop
- Buy the Spring Egg Bonus Pass 2025 to multiply the Spring Egg rewards and receive access to the Spring Festival 2025 Premium Quest.
Event exchange hub
Players can visit the Spring Egg Exchange or Rainbow Exchange Hubs to trade their Spring and Rainbow Eggs for the following items:
- Spring 2025 Weapon Upgrade Ticket (only exchangeable with Spring Eggs)
- Spring 2025 Weapon Upgrade Ticket+ (only exchangeable with Rainbow Eggs)
- Rainbow Eggs (only exchangeable with Spring Eggs)
- Ebony Odogaron materials
- Wyvern Gem Shards
- Weapon Refining Parts
- Armor Refining Parts
Note that the Exchange Hubs will stay live until May 4, 2025.
New monster: Ebony Odogaron
Ebony Odogaron is a new monster who will debut with the Monster Hunter Now Spring Festival. It is more powerful than its counterpart and has been spotted emitting black smoke from its mouth multiple times. It is found in all habitats, including forests, deserts, swamps, and tundras.
Here is the equipment you can use to take down this monster:
Weapon
- Element: Dragon
- Weapon types: Dual Blades, Lance, Charge Blade, and Light Bowgun
Armor
- Name: Death Garon set
- This set grants a new skill, Bleeding Edge, which increases affinity in exchange for inflicting bleeding status.
