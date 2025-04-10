Monster Hunter Now Spring Festival 2025: Schedule, new quests, and more

The Monster Hunter Now Spring Festival is set to kick off on April 14, 2025, and will be available until April 27, 2025. Players can expect the arrival of a new monster, Ebony Odogaron, and collect special exchangeable materials, including Spring Eggs and Rainbow Eggs, in this event. These materials can be traded for numerous useful items at the Event Exchange Hub.

Ad

Read on to learn more about the Monster Hunter Now Spring Festival.

Everything you need to know about the Monster Hunter Now Spring Festival

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Schedule

The Monster Hunter Now Spring Festival will go live on April 14, 2025, and will remain so until April 27, 2025. In addition to the content featured in this event, more commodities will arrive in-game on April 18, 2025.

Types of exchangeable materials to collect

Spring and Rainbow Eggs should be the players' top priority in this event. These can be traded for various items in the Event Exchange Hub.

How to get exchangeable materials

Slay target monsters

Ad

Target monsters include Ebony Odogaron, Kulu-Ya-Ku, and Lagombi.

Egg-holding Kulu-Ya-Ku.

Slay target 7-star monsters or below for a Spring Egg.

Slay target 8-star monsters or above for a Spring Egg or Rainbow Egg.

Event-exclusive quests

Two limited-time quests will be available in the Monster Hunter Now Spring Festival, each offering Spring and Rainbow Eggs.

Players can take on these limited-time quests, which include slaying Ebony Odogaron and Kulu-Ya-Ku, between April 14 and April 27, 2025.

Ad

Here are the rewards offered in these quests:

Spring 2025 Armor Ticket

Spring 2025 Weapon Ticket

Spring Eggs

Rainbow Eggs

Shop

Buy the Spring Egg Bonus Pass 2025 to multiply the Spring Egg rewards and receive access to the Spring Festival 2025 Premium Quest.

Event exchange hub

Expand Tweet

Ad

Players can visit the Spring Egg Exchange or Rainbow Exchange Hubs to trade their Spring and Rainbow Eggs for the following items:

Spring 2025 Weapon Upgrade Ticket (only exchangeable with Spring Eggs)

Spring 2025 Weapon Upgrade Ticket+ (only exchangeable with Rainbow Eggs)

Rainbow Eggs (only exchangeable with Spring Eggs)

Ebony Odogaron materials

Wyvern Gem Shards

Weapon Refining Parts

Armor Refining Parts

Note that the Exchange Hubs will stay live until May 4, 2025.

New monster: Ebony Odogaron

Ebony Odogaron is a new monster who will debut with the Monster Hunter Now Spring Festival. It is more powerful than its counterpart and has been spotted emitting black smoke from its mouth multiple times. It is found in all habitats, including forests, deserts, swamps, and tundras.

Ad

Here is the equipment you can use to take down this monster:

Weapon

Element: Dragon

Weapon types: Dual Blades, Lance, Charge Blade, and Light Bowgun

Armor

Name: Death Garon set

This set grants a new skill, Bleeding Edge, which increases affinity in exchange for inflicting bleeding status.

More articles related to Monster Hunter Now by Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Himanshu Suryawanshi Himanshu is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games. Battle royale games like Free Fire and PUBG form a big part of his coverage, along with Supercell titles such as Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. He has written more than 600 articles in over a year and a half with Sportskeeda, accumulating more than 1.5 million views.



Himanshu’s forte lies in delving deep into the intricacies of the games he covers and staying tuned to their communities. This enables him to provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He draws inspiration from various industry professionals and particularly admires prominent Clash of Clans content creator Judo Sloth.



Introduced to the gaming world at a young age, Himanshu’s video game journey commenced with God of War. While he enjoys exploring diverse game genres, multiplayer titles hold a special place in his heart due to their competitive and captivating nature.



Aside from gaming, Himanshu’s interests span reading, writing, and films. Know More