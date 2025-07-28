Monster Hunter Now August 2025 event lineup: Driftsmelting Bonanza, Even Happier Great Sword Hunting, and more

The Monster Hunter Now August 2025 event lineup has been released, which includes Jaws of Flame and Thunder, and Catastrophe at Summer's End, to name a few. Fulgur Anjanath monster will also debut this season. Furthermore, players will be able to change the style of their great swords.
Read on to learn more about the Monster Hunter Now August 2025 event lineup.
Everything you need to know about the Monster Hunter Now August 2025 event lineup
Driftsmelting Bonanza event
Schedule
August 4, 2025 - August 10, 2025
Features
The event will bring more Kirin, Zinogre, Rajang, Tobi-Kadachi, Tzitzi-Ya-Ku, and Khezu, alongside fresh driftstone that players can collect.
Even Happier Great Sword Hunting
Schedule
August 11, 2025 - August 17, 2025
Features
During this event, players can join group hunts for extra rewards. There will also be Great Girros as a fresh Riftbrone monster and Shining Eggs that they can gather.
This time around, they can also change the style of great swords in Even Happier Great Sword Hunting.
Jaws of Flame and Thunder
Schedule
August 18, 2025 - August 24, 2025
Features
Players can expect Fulgur Anjanath's debut in this event. So, it's the best time to forge and upgrade equipment using materials from this monster. Furthermore, there will be a quest offering exclusive hunter medals.
Catastrophe at Summer's End
Schedule
August 25, 2025 - August 31, 2025
Features
Catastrophe at Summer's End will feature more Elder Dragon Interception points. There will also be increased basic rewards for repelling and slaying elder dragons.
Exclusive packs
According to the Monster Hunter Now August 2025 event lineup, some limited-time packs will also be available in the in-game shop and Web Store.
Availability of special items
August 1, 2025 - August 31, 2025
Here are the items that will be up for sale:
Hunt Support Pack (August)
- Potion × 10
- Special Carving Knife × 10
- Wander Droplet × 5
- Premium Steak × 5
- Ultra Hunting Ticket × 5
Mini Hunt Support Pack (August)
- Potion × 2
- Special Carving Knife × 1
- Ultra Hunting Ticket × 1
Zenny Bargain Pack
- Zenny × 50,000
Summer Festival A Pack
- Summer Festival A Layered Equipment
Summer Festival B Pack
- Summer Festival B Layered Equipment
Web Store-exclusive: Premium Hunt Support Pack (August)
- Bonus Gem × 3,300
- Special Carving Knife × 3
- Wander Powder × 10
Web Store-exclusive: Premium Zenny Pack
- Bonus Gem × 5,500
- Zenny × 150,000
Web Store-exclusive: Premium Sharp Claw Pack
- Bonus Gem × 500
- Sharp Claw × 30
Web Store-exclusive: Premium Wingdrake Hide Pack
- Bonus Gem × 500
- Wingdrake Hide × 30
Web Store-exclusive: Premium Bones Pack
- Bonus Gem × 500
- Monster Bone S × 30
Web Store-exclusive: Premium Ores Pack
- Bonus Gem × 500
- Iron Ore × 30
Web Store-exclusive: Premium Weapon Refining Pack
- Weapon Refining Parts × 10
Web Store-exclusive: Premium Armor Refining Pack
- Armor Refining Parts × 10
These are all the festivities that the Monster Hunter Now August 2025 event lineup has in store for fans.
