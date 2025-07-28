Monster Hunter Now August 2025 event lineup: Driftsmelting Bonanza, Even Happier Great Sword Hunting, and more

The Monster Hunter Now August 2025 event lineup has been released, which includes Jaws of Flame and Thunder, and Catastrophe at Summer's End, to name a few. Fulgur Anjanath monster will also debut this season. Furthermore, players will be able to change the style of their great swords.

Read on to learn more about the Monster Hunter Now August 2025 event lineup.

Everything you need to know about the Monster Hunter Now August 2025 event lineup

Check out the Monster Hunter Now August 2025 event lineup (Image via Niantic)

Driftsmelting Bonanza event

Schedule

August 4, 2025 - August 10, 2025

Features

The event will bring more Kirin, Zinogre, Rajang, Tobi-Kadachi, Tzitzi-Ya-Ku, and Khezu, alongside fresh driftstone that players can collect.

Even Happier Great Sword Hunting

Schedule

August 11, 2025 - August 17, 2025

Features

During this event, players can join group hunts for extra rewards. There will also be Great Girros as a fresh Riftbrone monster and Shining Eggs that they can gather.

This time around, they can also change the style of great swords in Even Happier Great Sword Hunting.

Jaws of Flame and Thunder

Schedule

August 18, 2025 - August 24, 2025

Features

Players can expect Fulgur Anjanath's debut in this event. So, it's the best time to forge and upgrade equipment using materials from this monster. Furthermore, there will be a quest offering exclusive hunter medals.

Catastrophe at Summer's End

Schedule

August 25, 2025 - August 31, 2025

Features

Catastrophe at Summer's End will feature more Elder Dragon Interception points. There will also be increased basic rewards for repelling and slaying elder dragons.

Exclusive packs

According to the Monster Hunter Now August 2025 event lineup, some limited-time packs will also be available in the in-game shop and Web Store.

Availability of special items

August 1, 2025 - August 31, 2025

Here are the items that will be up for sale:

Hunt Support Pack (August)

Potion × 10

Special Carving Knife × 10

Wander Droplet × 5

Premium Steak × 5

Ultra Hunting Ticket × 5

Mini Hunt Support Pack (August)

Potion × 2

Special Carving Knife × 1

Ultra Hunting Ticket × 1

Zenny Bargain Pack

Zenny × 50,000

Summer Festival A Pack

Summer Festival A Layered Equipment

Summer Festival B Pack

Summer Festival B Layered Equipment

Web Store-exclusive: Premium Hunt Support Pack (August)

Bonus Gem × 3,300

Special Carving Knife × 3

Wander Powder × 10

Web Store-exclusive: Premium Zenny Pack

Bonus Gem × 5,500

Zenny × 150,000

Web Store-exclusive: Premium Sharp Claw Pack

Bonus Gem × 500

Sharp Claw × 30

Web Store-exclusive: Premium Wingdrake Hide Pack

Bonus Gem × 500

Wingdrake Hide × 30

Web Store-exclusive: Premium Bones Pack

Bonus Gem × 500

Monster Bone S × 30

Web Store-exclusive: Premium Ores Pack

Bonus Gem × 500

Iron Ore × 30

Web Store-exclusive: Premium Weapon Refining Pack

Weapon Refining Parts × 10

Web Store-exclusive: Premium Armor Refining Pack

Armor Refining Parts × 10

These are all the festivities that the Monster Hunter Now August 2025 event lineup has in store for fans.

