FragPunk Season 2 Chapter 2: Release date and what to expect

FragPunk Season 2 Chapter 2 is right around the corner. The latest update has a lot in store for the community. Starting from the addition of a new Lancer, to the introduction of brand-new game modes, shard cards, and much more. BadGuitarStudio has been hard at work, devising a ton of new content for the fans, and the community is all for it.In this article, we will provide you with a detailed brief on when FragPunk Season 2 Chapter 2 will go live, and what players can expect from it. Read below to know more. When does FragPunk Season 2 Chapter 2 release?As per the official post by the developers, the FragPunk Season 2 Chapter 2 update will go live for all regions on Thursday, August 21, 2025. We do not yet have a confirmed update release time; however, if the developers stick to their previous schedule, players can expect the upcoming chapter to release around 10 am UTC.Players can also expect a 2-3 hour downtime, as the servers will undergo maintenance after the update goes live for all regions across the world. Read more: FragPunk crashing on PC error: Possible reasons and fixesWhat can we expect from FragPunk Season 2 Chapter 2?With the debut of FragPunk Season 2 Chapter 2, players can first and foremost expect the addition of a brand-new Lancer, Ixchel. Hailing from Balamtok, she excels in silencing enemy utility and, better yet, serves as a frontal assault character. Her abilities provide her more than enough opportunities to deny enemies space, claiming it all as her own. Alongside the addition of a new character, players can also expect the release of a brand-new game mode with this update. While the details for this game mode have not yet been released, the official blog does hint at the fact that it will be economy-based, similar to games like Counter-Strike. We will also be seeing the incorporation of a brand-new map, Toyland, and of course, new Shard Cards. As per the official blogs, the following new Shard Cards will be added with the Chapter 2 update:Heads &amp; Toes: Max damage gets applied to your feet, not your head. Speedrun: The first Lancer to reach the finish area near both spawns will win the match.Gun Tune-Up: Every time you complete an inspection, your firearm will get enhanced damage. The damage boost will last for a temporary duration. Pop Quiz: Whoever kills you must take a 5-second mathematics quiz. Failing this quiz will lead to their death.