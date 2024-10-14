FragPunk Serket guide: All abilities and how to play

FragPunk Serket is a unique character that combines both defensive and offensive abilities. Players can utilize her skills to quickly flank enemies and block direct line of sight when necessary. Serket can also bind players to a single point for a short while, making them easy targets when used properly.

FragPunk Serket is a tricky Lancer to play as players need a lot of map awareness. She is one of 12 characters currently available in the game and players cannot access her at the start as she needs to be unlocked. However, it is comparatively easy to grind as the matches are fast-paced and provide a healthy amount of XP and points.

This article will highlight all FragPunk Serket abilities and the most effective playstyle.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

FragPunk guide for Serket: All abilties

Here is a list of all the abilities that players can enjoy by playing FragPunk Serket:

Station to Station

Serket can conceal her presence by activating this ability alongside moving around the map for a limited duration. Players can place down a beacon during this and instantly teleport to that point. Any enemies spotted when this ability is active are shown as small tornadoes.

Gold Dust Woman

Serket can deploy a sand tornado in front of her that moves forward slowly. Any opponents in its range will be affected and have a slow movement speed temporarily. Enemies hit by this tornado will also be blinded, making it perfect to hinder the enemy’s progress while taking map control.

Dilemma

Serket can throw a special gadget on the ground to create a whirlpool of sand. Any opponents caught in its range will be dragged to the center of the ability and be disoriented by having their movement limited.

How to play FragPunk Serket

FragPunk Serket’s abilities are great for flanking enemies during a gunfight while forming a defensive line with the squad. Players who enjoy taking advantage of positioning and binding enemies while blocking direct line of sight will enjoy Serket’s ability kit.

Serket’s first ability, Station to Station, is one of the most potent flanking skills in the game. It can be used to pick off enemies and launch pincer strategies. However, this is a risky maneuver, and repeating it can land you in problematic situations. Alternatively, this can be used as a recon ability to seek out the positional information of enemies while taking gunfights.

The second ability, Gold Dust Woman, is effective when used in narrow alleys. This is primarily because the tornado cannot cover a lot of width and might leave out some gaps for the enemies to peek out from. It is most useful when isolating gunfights in a 1v2 scenario. Moreover, it can help teammates retreat from high-risk corners behind the sand tornado’s cover.

Dilemma is Serket’s final ability and can do wonders in team fights. When placed properly, this ability can disorient players in its range and pull them to the center. This can force opponents out of corners and covers, making them easy to eliminate.

Combining Serket's abilities can create a massive advantage for the team and enable you to rake in easy match wins.

