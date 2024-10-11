FragPunk crashing on PC error: Possible reasons and fixes 

FragPunk crashing on PC error is one of the few beginning problems that fans might face immediately after the game goes live on March 6, 2025 (or March 7, 2025, depending on player region). This is one of the more serious issues that can hinder the overall gameplay experience as it prevents players from accessing the new shooter title entirely. However, the developers are likely to take note of such an error and provide permanent fixes as soon as possible.

Ad

The FragPunk crashing on PC error is something that a percentage of fans seems to have encountered during the previous year's beta testing phases. It can be expected to be a temporary issue as the devs would have provided the game with compatibility and stability patches before its global launch. That said, we can explore potential reasons and fixes for this crashing issue for PC users.

This article will highlight the best possible routes you can take to workarounds the FragPunk crashing issue on PC to enjoy the new shooter title.

Ad

Trending

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion. The fixes discussed in this article are simple workarounds and not official solutions so they may or may not work for every individual.

Possible reasons for FragPunk crashing on PC error

While not officially confirmed, we speculate that players might be encountering the FragPunk crashing on PC error, as well as other bugs and issues, since the game is going to be a fresh release.

Ad

However, this could also be a client-side issue. Your game files may have become corrupted due to a faulty download or unexpected power/network outages. Alternatively, your PC may be struggling with the game's launch and load due to numerous background tasks.

If the problem is on the client side, our list of solutions might help you bypass this error.

Also read: FragPunk release countdown; start time for all regions explored

Ad

Potential fixes for FragPunk crashing on PC error

Here is a list of temporary solutions you can try out on your computer to hopefully bypass the recurring FragPunk crashing on PC error:

1) Close all background application

FragPunk is a new-generation game and has some steep requirements. With its availability limited to newer generation consoles and high-end PCs, we believe it should be allowed to draw as much power as it needs from your CPU, GPU, and RAM. The final release of the game will likely be more optimized than its closed beta version. However, multiplayer titles have a knack for arriving with underlying problems that get fixed over time.

Ad

We urge you to shut down all background applications that draw a lot of power from your hardware, such as Google Chrome, browser extensions, and if you are on a low-end PC, even gameplay recorders, such as Nvidia ShadowPlay. The presence of a large number of background tasks can eat away at the resources of your system and cause a performance drop in the game — even causing crashes due to insufficient power.

Ad

This will help your PC allocate resources to the program and run the game smoothly, potentially mitigating the crashing error.

Also read: How to get lifetime Battle Pass in Fragpunk for free

2) Verify the integrity of game files

Verifying integrity of FragPunk game files on Steam (Image via Valve)

There's a possibility that the integrity of your game files has been compromised due to unforeseen network or electrical disturbances. This generally leads to titles having corrupted files and results in common issues, such as games crashing on your PC or not even launching in the first place.

Ad

To bypass the FragPunk crashing on PC error, you can verify the integrity of your game files via Steam. You can initiate this process by following these steps:

Launch Steam and log in with your credentials. Go to your Game Library, and locate the Spectre Divide game file. Right-click on it, and proceed to hit the 'Properties' prompt. Go to 'Installed Files' and click on the prompt for 'Verify integrity of game files'.

Ad

Also Read: Is FragPunk available on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S?

FragPunk is a new shooter title that has quite a hefty minimum and recommended system requirements for PC users. Its demanding nature spreads to the console platforms as well, since the developers have confirmed that the game will only be available for the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X/S. This is a great way to gauge the severity of needing a capable system to experience Bad Guitar Studios' new game.

Ad

That said, you can choose to try and run the game on your system to check its stability and performance. If it delivers a playable experience, you can enjoy the new card-based first-person shooter.

Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.