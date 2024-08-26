Is FragPunk available on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S?

Yes, FragPunk is available on Xbox Series X/S. However, the title will not be supported on the PlayStation consoles, including PS5, and PS4. While first impressions of the game left players believing that this title might be similar to Valorant, NetEase games have entirely revolutionized the FPS genre by incorporating a unique card-based system.

Being a brand-new shooter, the title will only be supported on the current generation of Xbox consoles and the PC. To know more about Fragpunk's support and availability, read below.

All supported platforms for FragPunk

As per the official blog from NetEase Games, their upcoming card-based FPS title will only be supported on the following platforms:

Xbox Series X

Xbox Series S

Microsoft Windows

Other than these, the developers currently have no plans of expanding their support to consoles such as the PS5 and Nintendo Switch.

Fragpunk is about to release its first Closed Beta sequence, and we urge everyone interested to opt into the test program through the Xbox Insider Program, or Steam.

Read more: How to sign up for FragPunk Closed Beta

FragPunk minimum and recommended system requirements

That said, as a PC user, your system must also qualify for the minimum requirements to be able to run this game smoothly. Being a next-generation shooter title, the game has fairly demanding hardware requirements. Here's a detailed look into the minimum system requirements to run the game:

Minimum system requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS *: Windows 7 64-bit or newer versions of Windows, such as Windows 10, or Windows 11.

Processor: Intel i7 8th generation or AMD Zen2

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or equivalent AMD variant

DirectX: Version 11

Network: A stable Broadband Internet connection to run the live-service game.

Storage: 35 GB of available space.

Additional Notes: SSD required. This configuration is recommended for current testing.

Also read: Is FragPunk free to play?

Recommended system requirements

These are the recommended system requirements to run Fragpunk:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 7 64-bit or newer versions of Windows, such as Windows 10, or Windows 11.

Processor: Intel i7 10th generation or AMD Zen3

Memory: 32 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 or equivalent AMD variant

DirectX: Version 11

Network: A stable Broadband Internet connection to run the live-service game.

Storage: 35 GB available space

Additional Notes: SSD required. This configuration is recommended for current testing.

For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sporstkeeda's Esports section.

