FragPunk Pathojen guide: All abilities and how to play

FragPunk is creating a lot of hype with its unique gameplay mechanics and interesting characters known as Lancers. The Bad Guitar Studios title has officially released on March 6, 2025, and many players want to learn more about the available Lancers and their abilities. One of these is the mystic healer, Pathojen.

This FragPunk Pathojen guide will focus on all of her abilities and break down how you can utilize them effectively in-game.

FragPunk Pathojen guide: List of all abilities and how to play in-game

Pathojen is an interesting Lancer in FragPunk. With her abilities, she can not only heal but also fortify her team to increase their chances of winning rounds. She is so far the only healing-based Lancer in the title. Therefore, we will break down all of her abilities:

Emotional Rescue: Release a projectile that heals all allies in its AoE range.

Release a projectile that heals all allies in its AoE range. Shroom Wall: Project a wall that goes forward, and release it. Once active, it will block out attacks from opponents.

Project a wall that goes forward, and release it. Once active, it will block out attacks from opponents. Killer Queen: Set a trap in a specific location on the ground. Press the ability key again while looking in its direction to activate it. The trap will then give AoE damage to all opponents in range.

Pathojen is unique since she can heal allies and has defensive measures that make her the perfect support Lancer. However, she is not helpless when it comes to being offensive, and her kit provides you with a range to be flexible in terms of your play style. Let's now discuss the playstyle in this FragPunk Pathojen guide.

FragPunk Pathojen guide: Adapting to a flexible playstyle

Pathojen in FragPunk is a versatile character. You can heal allies, shoot opponents, and create physical barriers that block out bullets, all within the blink of an eye.

Being a healer does not mean she should be bound to a strict support role. You can adapt a forward role by pushing the Shroom Wall towards the enemies, giving yourself enough cover to move towards them without taking a lot of damage. If you do take some damage, quickly use Emotional Rescue behind the Shroom Wall to recover.

On the other hand, you can push the Shroom Wall forward for your allies, thereby assuming a more supportive role in the matchup. You can also set up traps in the usual enemy locations in the FragPunk maps and detonate them to gain area control.

By following the strategies provided in this FragPunk Pathojen guide, you can explore a playstyle that is suitable to you and the situation at hand.

More aggressive players can try their hand at pushing the boundaries with the Shroom Wall. Those who like more tactical and defensive gameplay can heal allies and provide cover fire from the backlines.

