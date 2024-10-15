FragPunk Jaguar guide: All abilities and how to play

FragPunk features 12 Lancers, with Jaguar standing out as one of the crucial characters. His abilities focus on electric-based elements, which offer an offensive playstyle. With three abilities, he is more of an attacking Lancer and perfect for players who want an aggressive approach. You can easily take control of crucial areas of a map and gain victory with the help of his abilities.

This article will cover Jaguar’s abilities in FragPunk and guide you on how to play them.

NOTE: Some parts of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer’s opinion.

Jaguar's abilities in FragPunk

Jaguar has three main abilities in FragPunk, which are described below:

Live Wire: It is the first ability that helps slow down the speed of enemies and constantly causes them lethal damage.

It is the first ability that helps slow down the speed of enemies and constantly causes them lethal damage. Electric Avenue: In his second ability, he uses an electric cage around enemies and tags them with Hunter’s Last Gift, which is the passive ability.

In his second ability, he uses an electric cage around enemies and tags them with Hunter’s Last Gift, which is the passive ability. I Can See for Miles: This ability reveals the location and direction of all enemies on the map. It also detects enemies tagged with Hunter’s Last Gift and low health.

All abilities of Jaguar in FragPunk (Image via Bad Guitar Studio)

How to play Jaguar in FragPunk

Jaguar’s abilities are great for those who like an aggressive approach. You can use his Live Wire ability to take down enemies or prevent them from gaining control of crucial areas of a map. You can also use it in post-plant situations to stop enemies from defusing the converter. Additionally, with Live Wire, you can delay enemies from planting the converter.

The second and third abilities can be a great combo to take down enemies. After using the Electric Avenue, you can use I Can See for Miles to reveal enemies' positions and take them down. This allows you to demolish multiple enemies without taking any damage, as they won't see you.

Electric Avenue can also be useful while planting the converter to block enemies' vision. This will help you and your teammates execute a successful plan without taking much damage. Moreover, you can take precautions after using I Can See for Miles to know the position of your enemies.

