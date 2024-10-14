FragPunk Nitro guide: All abilities and how to play

FragPunk Nitro is a crucial lancer among the 12 who possess three abilities. She can combine attacking and defending elements, offering high-level gameplay to her teammates. In this title, the outcome of a match is determined by how well you execute Lancer’s abilities at the right time.

This article will guide you on how to play FragPunk Nitro and efficiently use all her abilities.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer’s opinion.

All FragPunk Nitro's abilities

Before we jump into the guide, let's quickly become familiar with all her abilities. FragPunk Nitro consists of three abilities which are:

Chug Chug: Chug Chug is a drone that shoots enemies while being controlled by the player.

As the name suggests, this lancer deploys a three-piece wall that acts as a cover during gunfights.

As the name suggests, this lancer deploys a three-piece wall that acts as a cover during gunfights. Me. PewPew: This ability helps track enemies and shoots automatically whenever they come in its vicinity. It has a limited coverage and can only shoot one enemy at a time.

FragPunk Nitro's abilities (Image via Bad Guitar Studio)

How to play FragPunk Nitro

Nitro is a crucial lancer whose abilities revolve around attacking and defending, depending upon the situation.

Chug Chug is useful in surveying places and eliminating enemies without taking much damage. For its small size, it can easily clear corners and places, revealing hidden enemies and taking them down. It has a 200 health bar, which acts as a rescuer in a long fight. You can also take control of a crucial position with the help of Chug Chug.

The Wall can be useful to make a cover amid a gunfight. You can use this wall to get temporary cover for your teammates and control some choke points on the battlefield. You can use it to ignore a gunfight and assist your teammates, or go through an open area. It can also be very effective while planting or defusing the converter and avoiding unnecessary damage.

Mr. PewPew is a very effective turret robot that can be placed in a choke point with good visibility to detain enemies. It can also be used in post-plant situations to take enemies down efficiently.

