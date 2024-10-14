FragPunk Hollowpoint guide: All abilities and how to play

A detailed FragPunk Hollowpoint guide is what players might be looking for to learn this Lancer. As one of the free Lancers available in the game, Hollowpoint is a good choice for beginners. She comes equipped with a special Sniper Rifle and tracking abilities to support her team on the battlefield. Moreover, her abilities are fairly simple to use and almost always valuable.

This article will provide you with a detailed FragPunk Hollowpoint guide, helping you learn her abilities and how to play this Lancer.

FragPunk Hollowpoint guide: All abilities explained

Similar to every other Lancer in FragPunk, Hollowpoint comes with three unique abilities. They are Meteora, Smoke Screen, and Paparazzi. Before getting into the details of the FragPunk Hollowpoint guide, let us have a look at her abilities.

Meteora

Hollowpoint equips a bolt-action sniper rifle with a variable magnification scope. The unique nature of this sniper rifle is that it can be charged by ADSing, and upon full charge, it deals enough damage (150) to kill any enemy with one body shot. Moreover, when aiming down sights, it reveals enemies in its field of view.

Smoke Screen

Hollowpoint releases a Smoke Screen that slowly moves forward. Any enemies touching the Smoke Screen are revealed. Moreover, Hollowpoint can stop the screen at any point.

Paparazzi

Paparazzi is Hollowpoint’s trap that latches onto enemies in its radius and tracks them. It can be placed anywhere on the map and one has to interact with it to destroy or remove it.

That covers all of Hollowpoint’s abilities in detail. Let us now move on to the FragPunk Hollowpoint guide that will give an in-depth review of her playstyle.

FragPunk Hollowpoint guide: How to play Hollowpoint in FragPunk

Hollowpoint is one of the more balanced Lancers in FragPunk with both damaging and support abilities. She is a fairly passive Lancer who requires proper map knowledge and precise aim for the best use of her kit.

Her Meteora sniper rifle is one of the best long-range weapons in the game. She can stay safely in cover and snipe down unsuspecting enemies without the risk of getting countered. Always remember to charge up your gun fully to get that one-shot kill potential.

Note: If enemies have a Shard Card applied that increases maximum HP, you might not one-shot kill them with a body hit. However, headshots will always be lethal with a fully charged Meteora.

Smoke Screen is more of a support ability. Use this to help your team get map control and slowly advance toward the objective or target sites. You can also use this as a cover when exposed from multiple angles.

Paparazzi is used as a traditional trap mainly to watch the flank for your team. Communicate with your team and place them accordingly.

It is very important to note that FragPunk is not your traditional FPS game where overpowered weapons and traditional traps are always the best option. However, using the proper Shard Cards in FragPunk can exponentially increase the value of your overall kit and help you get a better grip on the game.

