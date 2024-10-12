Lancers in FragPunk are playable characters in the game. They are the characters you'll pick before your matches, and each of them have their very own set of abilities and utility. FragPunk has officially gone live for all regions on March 6/ March 7, 2025. With its debut, players are frantically looking for a guide to understand how many Lancers are featured in the game, and the abilities they possess.

This article will provide you with a detailed brief on all Lancers in FragPunk. To know more about them, read below.

Editor's note: The contents of this article have been updated to feature the latest information that has been disclosed with FragPunk's global launch. The details provided in the article reflect the information released with the patch notes released on March 6, 2025. This article will further get updated as newer content gets introduced in the game with future patches.

All Lancers in FragPunk: A brief overview

Initially, when FragPunk debuted with its closed beta and open beta sequence, it featured a total of 12 playable Lancers in the game. However, with its global launch on March 6/7, 2025, the game now features a total of 13 Lancers. The latest addition to the title, Chum, is a defensive specialist. Chum fights alongside his buddy Chomper, and together, the duo form the meta unbreakable squad in the game.

That said, here is a quick overview of all the abilities of the different Lancers in FragPunk.

Axon

Axon Lancer in FragPunk (Image via Bad Guitar Studio)

Here are Axon's active abilities:

Sticky Fingers: Deploys bouncing grenades that can stick and detonate when hitting an enemy. These also detonate when the timer for the explosives runs out.

Deploys bouncing grenades that can stick and detonate when hitting an enemy. These also detonate when the timer for the explosives runs out. Electric Guitar: Throws out two Sticky Finger grenades and refreshes for two uses when scoring a kill.

Throws out two Sticky Finger grenades and refreshes for two uses when scoring a kill. Super Freak: Lancer becomes immune to all vision debuffs.

Broker

Broker Lancer in FragPunk (Image via Bad Guitar Studio)

Here are Broker's active abilities:

Goddard’s Vengeance: Equips a rocket launcher that can deal explosive splash damage. It can also knock back enemies in a limited range.

Equips a rocket launcher that can deal explosive splash damage. It can also knock back enemies in a limited range. Smokestack Lightning: Deploys equipment that casts a smoke screen.

Deploys equipment that casts a smoke screen. Cherry Bomb: Deploys equipment that creates mini explosives around the area that detonates when enemies touch them.

Corona

Corona Lancer in FragPunk (Image via Bad Guitar Studio)

Here are Corona's active abilities:

Fast Lane: Dashes for a short distance.

Dashes for a short distance. Ashes to Ashes: Creates a special War Zone where Lancer gains speed and incoming damage is reduced. The zone also does a small amount of damage over time.

Creates a special War Zone where Lancer gains speed and incoming damage is reduced. The zone also does a small amount of damage over time. Hothead: A flashbang ability that blinds any enemy looking at Corona.

Hollowpoint

Hollowpoint Lancer in FragPunk (Image via Bad Guitar Studio)

Here are Hollowpoint's active abilities:

One Last Kiss: Shoots a powerful bullet from the electromagnetic sniper rifle that detects enemies.

Shoots a powerful bullet from the electromagnetic sniper rifle that detects enemies. Smoke Screen: Deploys a smoke screen that can move forward.

Deploys a smoke screen that can move forward. Paparazzi: Places down a trap that can detect enemies and reveal their location. This trap can be picked back up or destroyed.

Jaguar

Jaguar Lancer in FragPunk (Image via Bad Guitar Studio)

Here are Jaguar's active abilities:

Live Wire: Deals damage and slows the movement speed of enemies with an electric shock.

Deals damage and slows the movement speed of enemies with an electric shock. Electric Avenue: Deploys a set of electric cages around enemies at the front.

Deploys a set of electric cages around enemies at the front. I Can See for Miles: Reveals the location and direction of enemies on the map. It can detect any opponent with low health and those tagged with Hunter’s Last Gift.

Kismet

Kismet Lancer in FragPunk (Image via Bad Guitar Studio)

Here are Kismet's active abilities:

Hello, Goodbye: Deploys a forward scan that detects enemies in a limited range.

Deploys a forward scan that detects enemies in a limited range. Misery Angel: Deploys a bomb that can move through barricades.

Deploys a bomb that can move through barricades. Walk on the Wild Side: Activates the ability to become invisible and invulnerable for a short period. During this time, players cannot spot other Lancers and any equipment.

Nitro

Nitro Lancer in FragPunk (Image via Bad Guitar Studio)

Here are Nitro's active abilities:

Chug Chug: Deploys a drone that can shoot enemies and be remotely controlled by the player.

Deploys a drone that can shoot enemies and be remotely controlled by the player. The Wall: Deploys a three-piece shield that can act as cover during gunfights.

Deploys a three-piece shield that can act as cover during gunfights. Me. PewPew: Deploys a robot that can automatically shoot enemies in proximity. It can target only one enemy at a time and has a limited range.

Pathojen

Pathojen in Arsenal tab (Image via Bad Guitar Studio)

Here are Pathojen's active abilities:

Emotional Rescue: Throws equipment that can directly heal all teammates in a limited range.

Throws equipment that can directly heal all teammates in a limited range. Shroom Wall: Deploys a wall that can absorb incoming damage. It can be destroyed by enemies.

Deploys a wall that can absorb incoming damage. It can be destroyed by enemies. Killer Queen: Deploy a trap that can deal damage over time. This trap can either be controlled manually or triggered upon enemy contact.

Serket

Serket in Arsenal tab (Image via Bad Guitar Studio)

Here are Serket's active abilities:

Station to Station: Places down a teleportation beacon that can be traveled back to.

Places down a teleportation beacon that can be traveled back to. Gold Dust Women: Casts a tornado that can slow down and root enemies.

Casts a tornado that can slow down and root enemies. Dilemma: Deploys a gadget that pulls enemies toward it.

Zephyr

Zephyr in Arsenal tab (Image via Bad Guitar Studio)

Here are Zephyr's active abilities:

Midnight Rambler: Players can become semi-invisible where they can only use the melee weapon. The invisibility disables when any other weapon is used.

Players can become semi-invisible where they can only use the melee weapon. The invisibility disables when any other weapon is used. Fade Away: Create an area where Lancer can become fully invisible when activating Midnight Rambler.

Create an area where Lancer can become fully invisible when activating Midnight Rambler. Dagger Beacon: Deploys a dagger that acts as a teleportation point.

Spider

Spider in Arsenal tab (Image via Bad Guitar Studio)

Here are Spider's active abilities:

Teleporter: Deploys two teleporters that can be recalled remoted.

Deploys two teleporters that can be recalled remoted. Spirited Away: Deploys a delayed activation trap that can teleport Lancers back to the point of ability activation.

Deploys a delayed activation trap that can teleport Lancers back to the point of ability activation. Spider Web: Trap that activates upon enemy contact. It temporarily slows and blinds enemies.

Sonar

Sonar in Arsenal tab (Image via Bad Guitar Studio)

Here are Sonar's active abilities:

Echolocation: A gadget that pings moving enemies at regular intervals.

A gadget that pings moving enemies at regular intervals. Sonic Surge: A powerful sonic wave that can detect enemies it hits in the range. The same ability also deploys a second wave that can knock back and daze enemies alongside marking their locations.

A powerful sonic wave that can detect enemies it hits in the range. The same ability also deploys a second wave that can knock back and daze enemies alongside marking their locations. Sound of Silence: Decreases footstep sounds of the Lancer and allies in range. This also makes all affected teammates immune to enemy Echolocation scans.

Similar to the closed beta, the official game does not directly provide you access to all the characters in the game. Like in most FPS titles, players must grind the game for a few hours, complete challenges and level up before they get their hands on all the 13 Lancers in the game. Naturally, we urge you to team up with your friends and queue up to quickly complete this task.

That's everything that ou need to know about the 13 Lancers in FragPunk. If this article is to your liking, you can check out our other related FragPunk news and guides below:

