How to get lifetime Battle Pass in Fragpunk for free

To celebrate Fragpunk's launch on March 6, 2025, the developers are offering a free lifetime Battle Pass to a select few players. This Battle Pass will automatically renew each season at no extra cost, making it one of the game's most valuable giveaways. However, only 10 players will be lucky enough to win this exclusive reward.

This article will guide the viewers on how they can get the lifetime Battle Pass for free. Do note that following the steps doesn't guarantee everyone a free pass.

How to win a free lifetime Battle Pass in Fragpunk

The official Fragpunk account on X recently posted about free rewards available at launch, including in-game items, events, and the highly sought-after free lifetime Battle Pass giveaway. As part of this campaign, 10 players will be randomly selected to receive a Battle Pass that renews every season for free.

To participate in this giveaway, players must follow these steps:

Follow @PlayFragPunk on X.

Post anything related to the game using the hashtag #BreakTheRules.

Tag @PlayFragPunk on the post.

This simple process would automatically enter players into the giveaway, and the winners will be selected randomly. While the developers have not announced an official end date for the giveaway, it will likely conclude right before the game's launch on March 6, 2025. At the end of the post, the developers hinted that more lifetime Battle Passes might be up for grabs in the future.

Apart from the giveaway, the launch rewards preview post featured a plethora of cosmetic items that everyone can get for free. Firstly, all premium rewards from the beta pass will carry over, ensuring beta testers retain everything they earned. Moreover, there will be over 130 free items available through in-game events.

One of the biggest highlights is the Porcelain Hunting event, which allows players to unlock 20 free weapon skins, including a rare melee weapon skin.

