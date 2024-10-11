5 best Lancers for beginners in FragPunk

Finding the best Lancers for beginners in FragPunk could be a challenge as the game is relatively new and there are many things to figure out. This fast-paced multiplayer title has been highly anticipated by the FPS community. So, knowing the right characters to play with during the start could help you stay ahead of most players.

On that note, here are the best lancers for beginners in FragPunk.

Note: This article is subjective and in no particular order. It solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Broker and four other best Lancers for beginners in FragPunk

1) Broker

Broker (Image via Bad Guitar Studio)

Broker is a rich and explosion-loving character. He's one of the best Lancers for beginners in Fragpunk, thanks to his straightforward abilities and easy-to-adapt playstyle. Here are his abilities:

Goddard’s Vengeance : Deploys a shoulder-mounted rocket launcher with high explosive damage.

: Deploys a shoulder-mounted rocket launcher with high explosive damage. Smokestack Lightning : Throws a smoke screen for stealth.

: Throws a smoke screen for stealth. Cherry Bomb: A throwable weapon that turns into multiple energy bombs upon impact.

2) Hollowpoint

Hollowpoint (Image via Bad Guitar Studio)

Hollowpoint is a combat-themed punk character with an interesting yellow and black palette. Here are all her abilities:

One Last Kiss : Deploys a one-shot sniper rifle. ADS reveals enemy locations.

: Deploys a one-shot sniper rifle. ADS reveals enemy locations. Smoke Screen : Forward-moving smoke screen

: Forward-moving smoke screen Paparazzi: Deploys a trap that exposes enemies. It is retrievable.

3) Kismet

Kismet (Image via Bad Guitar Studio)

Kismet is an easy-to-understand superhuman with a magical shard. Cyberpunk aesthetics, great mobility, and simple abilities make her one of the best Lancers for beginners in FragPunk.

Hello, Goodbye : Does a Frontal scan of all enemies nearby.

: Does a Frontal scan of all enemies nearby. Misery Angel : Bomb that ignores barricades

: Bomb that ignores barricades Walk on the Wild Side: Enter the Rift Walk stage and become temporarily invisible and invulnerable.

4) Corona

Corona (Image via Bad Guitar Studio)

Corona is probably the most mysterious character in the game. He is the only Lancer with scribbled information card. His abilities are as follows:

Fast Lane : A quick dash.

: A quick dash. Ashes to Ashes : Throwable that does minor damage over time, and provides speed and damage reduction.

: Throwable that does minor damage over time, and provides speed and damage reduction. Hothead: Blinds all the enemies that look at you.

5) Axon

Axon (Image via Bad Guitar Studio)

Axon is an electric guitarist who focuses on high damage. He has arguably one of the best character designs in the game and the Electric Guitar Weapon looks amazing in-game. Here are its abilities:

Sticky Fingers : Throws a bouncy and sticky grenade that explodes upon contact.

: Throws a bouncy and sticky grenade that explodes upon contact. Electric Guitar : Throw two sticky bombs at the enemy together. If you get two eliminations, the ability is recharged again.

: Throw two sticky bombs at the enemy together. If you get two eliminations, the ability is recharged again. Super Freak: Gets immune to any kind of Visual Disturbance.

FAQ

Q) What are Lancers in FragPunk?

A) Lancers are the playable characters in Deadlock. They are similar to Agents in Valorant or Heroes in Deadlock.

Q) Are Lancers in FragPunk free to unlock?

A) Yes, you can play with any Lancers for free in Fragpunk.

Q) Will more Lancers come in FragPunk?

A) It is likely the developer will introduce new Lancers in future updates.

