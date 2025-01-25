FragPunk pre-order Pioneer bundles: All platform-exclusive rewards and how to get 

FragPunk pre-order Pioneer bundles are up for grabs, and fans can get their hands on some of the most exclusive and limited-time items for the title prior to its launch. NetEase Games and Bad Guitar Studios have crafted different sets of pre-order cosmetics for different platforms.

This article will explore all the different platform-exclusive rewards players can get through the FragPunk pre-order Pioneer bundles and how they can get their hands on them. Read below to know more.

All platform-exclusive rewards in FragPunk pre-order Pioneer bundles

Set to redefine hero-shooter boundaries, FragPunk's brand-new Pioneer bundles are a great way to get your hands on exclusive limited-time cosmetics and support the developers for their efforts in creating this revolutionary FPS title.

FragPunk is a multi-platform FPS title that will come out on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5. As stated above, the Pioneer bundles for each of these platforms will provide players with a different set of rewards. Without further ado, let's explore what's included in these preorder bundles:

FragPunk Pioneer bundle for PC

The PC Pioneer bundle for the title includes:

"Brass Legend" skin for the Cure-All

"Brass Legend" skin for the Resolver

Alchemist Weapon Charm

Wasteland Sticker

Clockwork Sticker

Premium Battle Pass voucher*1

Pioneer bundle for PC (Image via Bad Guitar Studio)

FragPunk Pioneer bundle for Xbox

The Xbox Series X|S Pioneer bundle for the title includes:

"X-Warrior" skin for the Vicious

"X-Warrior" skin for the Mad Dog-$

X-Anger Weapon Charm

X-Elixir Sticker

X-Memory Sticker

Premium Battle Pass voucher*1

Pioneer bundle for Xbox (Image via Bad Guitar Studio)

FragPunk Pioneer bundle for PlayStation

The PlayStation 5 Pioneer bundle for the title includes:

"Purr Station" skin for the Vicious

"Purr Station" skin for the Boom Broom

Play Paw Weapon Charm

Pet Station Sticker

Plush Snacks Sticker

Premium Battle Pass voucher*1

Pioneer bundle for PlayStation (Image via Bad Guitar Studio)

How to get FragPunk pre-order Pioneer bundles

Players can get their hands on the FragPunk pre-order Pioneer bundles by simply searching for them in the dedicated stores for their respective platforms. These bundles cost $9.99 (or the equivalent value in a player's local currency) across all the platforms.

PC

PC players can get their hands on the pre-order bundles by searching for them in the Steam Store or the Epic Games Store.

Xbox

If you want to get your hands on the FragPunk pre-order Pioneer bundle for Xbox, you can directly go to the Microsoft Xbox Store and search for the item.

PlayStation

The PS5 Pioneer bundle can directly be purchased from the official PlayStation store, similar to other platforms.

That's all there is to know about the FragPunk pre-order Pioneer bundles. For more related news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Esports section.

