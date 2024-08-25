Having a PC that qualifies for FragPunk minimum and recommended system requirements will allow players to have a seamless experience when playing the game. Bad Guitar Studios' brand-new FPS title provides an innovative twist to the tried-and-tested shooter genre, and staying on top of the requirement list will undoubtedly help you when the game goes live officially.

This article will detail all the requirements for running FragPunk on PC in 2024, and list both the recommended and minimum settings to play this game smoothly. To know more, read below.

What are the official PC system requirements for

FragPunk? Minimum and recommended

The official PC system requirements for FragPunk have been revealed on Steam, as well as their official blog. Despite being a new-generation shooter, the title does not have excessive demands when it comes to processor and GPU requirements. That said, if your PC qualifies for the minimum settings, you will easily enjoy at least 60 frames per second in your game.

MINIMUM

Here's a more in-depth look into all the minimum system requirements for FragPunk:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS *: Windows 7 64-bit or newer versions of Windows, such as Windows 10, or Windows 11.

Processor: Intel i7 8th generation or AMD Zen2

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or equivalent AMD variant

DirectX: Version 11

Network: A stable Broadband Internet connection to run the live-service game.

Storage: 35 GB of available space.

Additional Notes: SSD required. This configuration is recommended for current testing.

RECOMMENDED

Here's a glimpse into the recommended system requirements to run the game:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 7 64-bit or newer versions of Windows, such as Windows 10, or Windows 11.

Processor: Intel i7 10th generation or AMD Zen3

Memory: 32 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 or equivalent AMD variant

DirectX: Version 11

Network: A stable Broadband Internet connection to run the live-service game.

Storage: 35 GB available space

Additional Notes: SSD required. This configuration is recommended for current testing.

As of the time of writing, the Closed Beta signups for the game are live, and if you want to try your hand at it, we definitely urge you to look into the Xbox Insider program or check out the title's early-access availability via Steam.

That's all there is to know about the system requirements for FragPunk. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Esports Section for the latest updates.

