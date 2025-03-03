FragPunk release date and time for all regions

FragPunk is set to release on March 6, 2025, for the Americas and March 7 for the rest of the world. This unique FPS title is finally getting an official release after creating significant hype through its alpha and beta test runs. The game will be available on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5, with crossplay available across all platforms.

Bad Guitar Studio's upcoming release is an FPS game with a brand-new approach to mechanics. It features special shard cards — known as modifiers — which ensure that every round is played differently. It keeps the game exciting and allows for unique strategies to be implemented accordingly.

Having said that, here is a detailed overview of the release date and time for all regions.

When does FragPunk release for all regions?

FragPunk is set to release on March 6, 2025, for the Americas region and March 7 for the rest of the world. The game went through a closed alpha test shortly after being revealed in June 2024 and a closed beta back in October 2024. After considering the feedback from the players and making careful modifications, the developers are finally ready for an official launch.

Here is a detailed list of FragPunk's release date and time for all regions:

Region Date Time Los Angeles March 6, 2025 4:00 PM PST New York March 6, 2025 7:00 PM EST Brasilia March 6, 2025 9:00 PM BRT London March 7, 2025 12:00 AM GMT Berlin March 7, 2025 1:00 AM CET Cairo March 7, 2025 2:00 AM EET New Delhi March 7, 2025 5:30 AM IST Jakarta March 7, 2025 7:00 AM WIB Tokyo March 7, 2025 9:00 AM JST Sydney March 7, 2025 11:00 AM AEDT Auckland March 7, 2025 1:00 PM NZDT

Details regarding FragPunk’s official release

With the official release date just around the corner, the developers are seemingly going all in to set the game up for success. For starters, it will be completely free to play for all platforms with crossplay enabled. The developers have also announced exclusive pre-order Pioneer bundles for all platforms.

The exclusive pre-order pack for Steam (Image via Bad Guitar Studio)

The title will release with 13 Lancers, 12 primary weapons, 7 competitive maps, and over 150 Shard Cards. The fascinating part is that all Shard Cards will be unlocked from day one, providing equal opportunity for everyone to join in on the fun.

Most importantly, the devs have announced that the game's battle pass will be “self-sustaining” and will “never expire.” This means that upon completing a battle pass, you will have earned enough tokens to purchase the next one. Moreover, incomplete battle passes will be available forever, giving casual players time to complete them.

