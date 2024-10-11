FragPunk Shard Clash game mode explained

FragPunk Shard Clash game mode is the main game mode in this new FPS title, featuring a traditional 5v5 search-and-destroy scenario but with a twist. Before each round, you and the enemy team get to select three random Cards that apply special modifiers. This brings a lot of variety to the gameplay and sets itself apart from the other FPS games.

Ad

Developed and published by Bad Guitar Studio, the game is fast-paced and brings a new mechanic with the introduction of Cards. This article will dive into the details of the FragPunk Shard Clash game mode.

What is the FragPunk Shard Clash game mode?

As mentioned, the FragPunk Shard Clash game mode is the main game mode in the new FPS title, FragPunk. The main theme of this mode is the traditional search-and-destroy/bomb scenario. It features two teams of five players each, where one team has to plant a Converter while the other is tasked with defusing it. However, every round has a unique twist with the introduction of the Cards.

Ad

Trending

Cards in the FragPunk Shard Clash game mode act as powerups or modifiers. Before every round, both your team and the enemy team get to pick three Cards that apply a special modifier for that particular round. The modifiers can be as simple as increasing ammo to something bizarre like giving you the ability to plant the Converter anywhere on the map, making every round in the game unique and enjoyable.

Ad

Shards in this game mode are the currency that is used to buy Cards. Not every Card costs the same amount of Shards. It will cost you more depending on the degree of modification applied by the Card. So, it is wise to save up some Shards during the early rounds to purchase some crazy power-ups later on.

Shards in the FragPunk Shard Clash game mode can be earned from rounds by the following methods:

Ad

Survive

Round win

Kill

Assist

Plant

Win streak

Less players

Interest

Treasure

Other

The FragPunk Shard Clash game mode consists of six rounds in total and the first team to get four rounds wins. However, in the event of a 3-3 tie, you get into the tiebreaker called Duel.

In Duel, there are no Cards, and each team member enters the Arena to fight 1v1s until all of the enemy players are defeated. Before the Duel begins, teams can strategically choose the order in which their members will fight. This again refrains from the traditional overtime systems in FPS games and keeps it refreshing.

Ad

Also read: FragPunk minimum and recommended system requirements

FragPunk is free-to-play and shaping up to be a unique title in the FPS genre. The game is competing against FPS giants like CS2 and Valorant, but the unique twist to its gameplay might help in making the game popular.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.