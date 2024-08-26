Is FragPunk available on PS4 and Xbox One?

FragPunk is a card-based first-person shooter title developed by NetEase Games and Bad Guitar Studios. It is available exclusively for newer-generation consoles, such as the Xbox Series X, and the Xbox Series S from Microsoft. With that being said, FragPunk is unlikely to be made available on either the PS4 or the Xbox One.

This article explores the viable platforms on which players will be able to play FragPunk and details any other relevant information regarding running the game.

Which platforms will support FragPunk?

Currently, FragPunk is only supported on the following platforms:

Xbox Series X

Xbox Series S

Microsoft Windows

As evident from this list, the title seems to be available exclusively for products under the Microsoft franchise. Moreover, the consoles that support the game are from the current generation.

Furthermore, if you have an Xbox Series X or S console, you can participate in the upcoming FragPunk Closed Beta Test. As of writing, you can still sign up for the CBT program and enroll yourself in it should you choose to do so.

PC users who have systems capable of running the game can also apply for the Closed Beta Test through Steam or the Xbox Insider Program. To know whether you can run the game on your PC, check out the detailed system specification list below:

Minimum

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS *: Windows 7 64-bit or newer versions of Windows, such as Windows 10, or Windows 11.

Processor: Intel i7 8th generation or AMD Zen2

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or equivalent AMD variant

DirectX: Version 11

Network: A stable Broadband Internet connection to run the live-service game.

Storage: 35 GB of available space.

Additional Notes: SSD required. This configuration is recommended for current testing.

Recommended

These are the recommended system requirements to run Fragpunk:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 7 64-bit or newer versions of Windows, such as Windows 10, or Windows 11.

Processor: Intel i7 10th generation or AMD Zen3

Memory: 32 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 or equivalent AMD variant

DirectX: Version 11

Network: A stable Broadband Internet connection to run the live-service game.

Storage: 35 GB available space

Additional Notes: SSD required. This configuration is recommended for current testing.

