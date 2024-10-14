FragPunk Kismet guide: All abilities and how to play

In FragPunk, Kismet is a Lancer whose expertise is in gathering information. Her abilities are catered towards intel gathering and at times flanking. She can also be a game-changer if you want to execute a site push. While her kit is quite straightforward, mastering her will require you to invest a few hours, as you learn her abilities through and through.

This guide on Kismet will explain this FragPunk Lancer's abilities and how to play her so that you become your team's intel link.

FragPunk guide for Kismet: All abilities

Skill 1: Hello, Goodbye (Two Charges)

Ability Description: Generates a Frontal Scan of All enemies in range.

You can use her primary ability to scan an area to detect if any enemies are hiding. This skill can pass through walls but has a short distance. Ideally, you should use it to check if any enemies are lurking in corners.

Skill 2: Misery Angel (Two Charges)

Ability Description: Throws a bomb that deals damage to enemies in range, regardless of intervening barricades.

This is a standard grenade that you can toss at enemies. The bomb deals 100 points of damage and will ignore any wall or barrier behind which the enemy Lancer is hiding.

You can also bounce it off or toss it above walls if you know the correct line of sight.

Skill 3: Walk on the Wild Side (Two Charges)

Ability Description: Enters rift walk stage, becoming invisible and invulnerable, but unable to see other Lancers and Gadgets.

Kismet can become invisible for a short while and reposition herself to an advantageous position. You can use this ability to surprise enemy Lancers in FragPunk, but you will not be able to see opponents and their gadgets.

How to play Kismet in FragPunk

She is quite flexible when it comes to team roles (Image via Bad Guitar Studio)

You can play her as a standard intel-gathering operator or an aggressive entry character. She is quite flexible, as her kit allows you to either sneak to the enemy backline and wreak havoc or combine her recon ability and grenade to flush enemies out of their hiding place and help in site push.

Note that she can be killed if you try activating her Walk on the Wild Side ability right in front of enemies. Hide in a corner before you engage this skill and then use it to either reposition yourself to a hidden place or run away to a safer area.

Kismet is regarded as one of the best characters in the title and among the most beginner-friendly Lancers in FragPunk.

