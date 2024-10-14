FragPunk Spider guide: All abilities and how to play

FragPunk Spider is one of the 12 characters that form the initial roster and come with unique abilities. These characters are called Lancers and can utilize exclusive ability kits to help players win gunfights. One of these is Spider, who specializes in teleportation skills and has a third ability that can blind enemies temporarily.

Ad

For those who enjoy teleportation-based strategies, this article will highlight FragPunk Spider and all of his abilities.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

What are FragPunk Spider’s abilities

Here is a quick overview of all the abilities you can utilize when playing as FragPunk Spider:

Teleporter: Spider can place two interconnected teleporters on the map. These teleporters can be recalled remotely.

Spider can place two interconnected teleporters on the map. These teleporters can be recalled remotely. Spirited Away: Spider can deploy a teleporting trap that activates after a short delay. All characters in its range are pulled in and teleported to the point from where the ability was originally deployed.

Spider can deploy a teleporting trap that activates after a short delay. All characters in its range are pulled in and teleported to the point from where the ability was originally deployed. Spider Web: Spider throws down a trap that is triggered when enemies come near it. It is a disorienting ability that can temporarily blind and slow enemies in its effective range.

Ad

Trending

FragPunk offers a dynamic hero shooter experience (Image via Bad Guitar Studio)

Also Read: All Lancers in FragPunk

Ad

How to play FragPunk Spider

FragPunk Spider is a tricky Lancer armed with a unique ability kit that revolves around teleporting between two fixed points and surprising others with an instant relocation. The third ability is comparatively straightforward as players can wait for the trap to trigger and mow down anyone caught in it.

The first skill, Teleporter, is a powerful ability that can help players take unexpected peeks around the corner. It can be used to catch enemies off-guard by checking corners from one angle and then teleporting to the other point to shoot. It can also be an effective way to keep an eye on flanks while being able to readily support the team when needed.

Ad

FragPunk offers a wide range of weapons to use (Image via Bad Guitar Studio)

Also Read: All Shard Cards in FragPunk

Ad

The second ability, Spirited Away, can be used in several ways. Since it does not have any restrictions about teleporting only allies or enemies, it can be used to disorient opponents by teleporting them to a disadvantageous position. Alternatively, it can be used to help teammates retreat from a seemingly impossible corner when surrounded by enemies.

Spirited Away can also be combined with Spider Web. When opponents trigger the trap, players can deploy the second ability to catch them while blinded and slowed. This would be an effective strategy to pick off enemies before they can be aware of the scenario.

Ad

You might be interested in: Best settings for FragPunk

Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.