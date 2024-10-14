Shard Cards in FragPunk is what makes this new FPS title unique. They add certain modifiers to every round in the game, ranging from more health points to big-headed enemies. The Shard Cards in FragPunk bring an interesting new twist to first-person shooters and keep the genre interesting. There are currently 111 Shard Cards in the game.
This article will list all the Shard Cards in FragPunk.
List of all Shard Cards in FragPunk
There are currently 111 Shard Cards in FragPunk. They offer unique modifications and power-ups for each round in a match. Before the start of a round, each team gets to pick up to three Shard Cards which determine how that particular round will be played.
The Shard Cards in FragPunk are not all available at once. They are gradually unlocked as you play the game and cost from two to five shards, with a few costing the same as N shards. Here are all the Shard Cards in the game:
1) Offense Defense - 4 shards
Swap Defenders and Attackers
2) Endless Battle - 2 shards
Match time +30s
3) Swift Resolution - 3 shards
Match time -30s
4) Site Deletion - 5 shards
Remove one target site randomly
5) Clear Path - 2 shards
No doors in the level
6) Parting Explosion - 2 shards
Explode on Death
7) Battle Frenzy - 2 shards
Kills grant +1 use to all skills
8) Lumiprint - 2 shards
Enemies leave footprints
9) Community Healthcare - 4 shards
You and your teammates regain HP slowly
10) Medical Error - 4 shards
No healing for enemies
11) Roger, Roger - 4 shards
Deploy two combat bots on your team
12) Mass Cheetah - 4 shards
Movement Speed +20%
13) Health Club - 5 shards
Max HP +25
14) Full Fire Power - 2 shards
Load all LMG ammo into one magazine
15) Explosive Shot - 4 shards
Bullets explode on impact
16) Big Head - 5 shards
Enemies have bigger heads
17) Healing Shot - 4 shards
Shoot teammates to heal them
18) Squat Defence - 4 shards
Crouch to reduce recoil and gain damage reduction
19) Extra Pellets - 3 shards
Shotguns fire extra pellets per shot
20) Superfly - 4 shards
Enable double jump
21) Skill Replenish - 4 shards
Skills replenish over time
22) Weapon Enhancement - 5 shards
Enhance a random weapon of each type
23) Parting Flash - 2 shards
Release a flashbang on death
24) Quick Defuse - 2 shards
Converter defuse time -50%
25) Frozen Wasteland - 2 shards
Makes the entire map snowy and allows sliding
26) Extra Converter - N shards
Add N Converters for Attackers
27) Plenty of Ammo - N shards
Magazine size and ammo +N*25%
28) Turtleback - 3 shards
Equip a turtle on your back to block bullets from behind
29) Eye of the Reaper - 3 shards
Expose nearby enemies after planting the Converter
30) Birdman - 3 shards
Fall slower while in mid-air while ADSing
31) Portable Detector - 3 shards
Detect enemy gadgets nearby
32) Freeze Bullet - 2 shards
Enemy movement speed -30% on hit
33) Explosion Specialist - N shards
Explosive damage +N*20%
34) Run and Gun - 3 shards
No recoil when moving and firing at the same time
35) Rapid Marksman Rifle - 5 shards
Reduce recoil and remove fire rate limit on Marksman Rifles
36) Bullet Upgrade - 3 shards
Improve pistols that launch projectiles
37) Long Dash - N shards
Charged melee attack dash distance +N*50%
38) Iron Head - 3 shards
Become immune to extra headshot damage
39) Large Bounty - 2 shards
Treasures drop double rewards
40) Emergency Evacuation - 3 shards
When under attack, movement speed +30%
41) Chain Reaction - 3 shards
Bullets generate chain lightning
42) Dragon’s Breath - 3 shards
Shotguns deal extra fire damage
43) Clone Tech - 3 shards
Teammates can choose the same Lancer
44) Regenerative Therapy - 4 shards
Disengage to regain HP slowly
45) Blade Master - 5 shards
Grants you Blaze, allowing you to block bullets and melee attack
46) Cloaking Plant - 2 shards
Spawn stealth grass on defensive routes
47) Safety Glasses - 2 shards
Nerf blind effects
48) Weapon Morph - 4 shards
A dropped weapon becomes a turret
49) Dr. Converter - 3 shards
Heal nearby teammates when carrying the Converter
50) Headshot Master - N shards
Headshot damage +N*10%
51) Take Your Time - N shards
Converting time +N*10s
52) HUD Remix - 2 shards
Tear off your health bar, swapping health with your target Lancer
53) Extra Site - 3 shards
Add an extra Target site
54) Free For All - 2 shards
All weapons are free once
55) Throw to plant - 3 shards
Converter plants itself when thrown into the Target site
56) Bio-Warrior - 5 shards
Respawn as zombies once
57) Misty A Site - 2 shards
A site becomes misty
58) Misty B site - 2 shards
B site becomes misty
59) Killstreak Bonus - 2 shards
Damage +10% with each kill
60) Avenge Me! - 2 shards
When you die, your teammates gain +10% damage
61) Ricochet - 5 shards
Bullets ricochet up to three times
62) Quickstart - 2 shards
Faster movement for 5s after combat begins
63) Dibs - 2 shards
Treasures are only destructible by your team
64) Barrier Destruction - 4 shards
The prep phase barricades on your side become destructible
65) Parting Vision - 2 shards
Expose nearby enemies on death
66) Flashlight - 3 shards
Attach a flashlight to your firearm that interferes with enemy sights
67) Driving Rain - 2 shards
Heavy rain creates flooded areas that slow down enemies
68) Life Saver - 4 shards
Teammates can be revived once
69) Holistic Deadicine - N shards
Kills give you N*10% health
70) Vampire Bullet - N shards
Bullet lifesteal +N*10%
71) Flashy projectiles - 4 shards
Projectiles release a flash on first collision
72) Projectile Scan - 3 shards
Projectiles scan the area on first collision
73) Bigger and Badder - 2 shards
Projectiles gradually increase in size and damage during trajectory
74) Homing Projectiles - 2 shards
Projectiles track enemies
75) Maximum Overhealth - 4 shards
Heal up to extra 25 max HP
76) Skill Vampire - 2 shards
Skill lifesteal +100%
77) Death’s Embrace - 5 shards
A Reaper appears behind injured enemies, slashing anyone in range
78) Bulletproof Doors - 2 shards
Upgrade all doors to bulletproof auto-doors
79) Security Check - 2 shards
Doors make sounds when an enemy is near
80) A Main Ban - 3 shards
Block A Main with a destructible barricade
81) A Short Ban - 3 shards
Block A Short with a destructible barricade
82) B Main Ban - 3 shards
Block B Main with a destructible barricade
83) B Short Ban - 3 shards
Block B Short with a destructible barricade
84) Rift Expansion - 3 shards
Enlarge the Target site
85) Freestyle Placement - 5 shards
Attackers can plant the Converter anywhere, but the converting time is +40s
86) Bounce Mushroom - 2 shards
Spawn bounce mushrooms on some attacking routes
87) Electrocution - 2 shards
Kills trigger an electric discharge that disarm nearby enemies
88) Charger Jump - 2 shards
Enable charged jump
89) Sustained Crab Walk - 3 shards
When taking continuos damage, the enemy is forced to crouch
90) Nerfed A Site - 3 shards
Reduce cover around A Site
91) Nerfed B Site - 3 shards
Reduce cover around B Site
92) Relocation - 5 shards
Defenders can relocate Target sites until the Converter is planted
93) Origin Detection - 3 shards
Expose the gadget owner for 2s when the gadget is destroyed
94) Haunting - 3 shards
Expose enemies who damaged you in the last 5s before your death
95) Informant - 4 shards
Kill pings remaining enemies
96) Close Havoc - N shards
Bullet damage +N*10% at close range
97) Time to Snipe - N shards
Bullet damage +N*10% at long range
98) Juggling Expert - 2 shards
When switching weapon after firing, movement speed +50%, incoming damage -40%
99) Reactive Armor - 5 shards
Gain a one-time shield with high damage reduction
100) Weapon or Life - 5 shards
Sacrifice your primary weapon to survive fatal damage once
101) Spike Skin - 3 shards
Spend HP to temporarily counter attacks
102) Psychic Link - 4 shards
Switch to a random enemy’s perspective once
103) Swift Support - 5 shards
Teleport to a teammate’s side
104) Initial Scan - 3 shards
10s after the round begins, expose enemies for 3s
105) Tracked Converter - 4 shards
Converter location is always visible
106) Scanner Interference - 2 shards
Enemy scans only show as pings
107) Lunky Bullets - 4 shards
Fire an extra bullet in a random direction with every shot
108) Hard Rain - 5 shards
Gain a water shield when staying in a rainy area
109) Prosthetic Eye - 4 shards
Throw one of your eyes as your camera, but lose part of your vision
110) Death’s Soul Cairn - 3 shards
Each enemy drops a Soul Cairn upon death
111) Reaper’s Scythe - 4 shards
Generate Reaper’s Scythe in your spawn site.
Note: There are certain Shard Cards in FragPunk that require N shards to activate. Here, the value of N represents the number of players contributing towards those particular Shard Cards in FragPunk, and its effects increase accordingly.
That covers all the Shard Cards in FragPunk currently available in the game. It is important to note that the Shard Cards have different costs depending on their degree of modification and impact on the round.
The main game mode, called the Shard Clash game mode, revolves around these Shard Cards in FragPunk and provides a refreshing gameplay experience.
