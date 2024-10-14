Shard Cards in FragPunk is what makes this new FPS title unique. They add certain modifiers to every round in the game, ranging from more health points to big-headed enemies. The Shard Cards in FragPunk bring an interesting new twist to first-person shooters and keep the genre interesting. There are currently 111 Shard Cards in the game.

This article will list all the Shard Cards in FragPunk.

List of all Shard Cards in FragPunk

There are currently 111 Shard Cards in FragPunk. They offer unique modifications and power-ups for each round in a match. Before the start of a round, each team gets to pick up to three Shard Cards which determine how that particular round will be played.

The Shard Cards in FragPunk are not all available at once. They are gradually unlocked as you play the game and cost from two to five shards, with a few costing the same as N shards. Here are all the Shard Cards in the game:

1) Offense Defense - 4 shards

Swap Defenders and Attackers

2) Endless Battle - 2 shards

Match time +30s

3) Swift Resolution - 3 shards

Match time -30s

4) Site Deletion - 5 shards

Remove one target site randomly

5) Clear Path - 2 shards

No doors in the level

6) Parting Explosion - 2 shards

Explode on Death

7) Battle Frenzy - 2 shards

Kills grant +1 use to all skills

8) Lumiprint - 2 shards

Enemies leave footprints

9) Community Healthcare - 4 shards

You and your teammates regain HP slowly

10) Medical Error - 4 shards

No healing for enemies

11) Roger, Roger - 4 shards

Deploy two combat bots on your team

12) Mass Cheetah - 4 shards

Movement Speed +20%

13) Health Club - 5 shards

Max HP +25

14) Full Fire Power - 2 shards

Load all LMG ammo into one magazine

15) Explosive Shot - 4 shards

Bullets explode on impact

16) Big Head - 5 shards

Enemies have bigger heads

17) Healing Shot - 4 shards

Shoot teammates to heal them

18) Squat Defence - 4 shards

Crouch to reduce recoil and gain damage reduction

19) Extra Pellets - 3 shards

Shotguns fire extra pellets per shot

20) Superfly - 4 shards

Enable double jump

21) Skill Replenish - 4 shards

Skills replenish over time

22) Weapon Enhancement - 5 shards

Enhance a random weapon of each type

23) Parting Flash - 2 shards

Release a flashbang on death

24) Quick Defuse - 2 shards

Converter defuse time -50%

25) Frozen Wasteland - 2 shards

Makes the entire map snowy and allows sliding

26) Extra Converter - N shards

Add N Converters for Attackers

27) Plenty of Ammo - N shards

Magazine size and ammo +N*25%

28) Turtleback - 3 shards

Equip a turtle on your back to block bullets from behind

29) Eye of the Reaper - 3 shards

Expose nearby enemies after planting the Converter

30) Birdman - 3 shards

Fall slower while in mid-air while ADSing

31) Portable Detector - 3 shards

Detect enemy gadgets nearby

32) Freeze Bullet - 2 shards

Enemy movement speed -30% on hit

33) Explosion Specialist - N shards

Explosive damage +N*20%

34) Run and Gun - 3 shards

No recoil when moving and firing at the same time

35) Rapid Marksman Rifle - 5 shards

Reduce recoil and remove fire rate limit on Marksman Rifles

36) Bullet Upgrade - 3 shards

Improve pistols that launch projectiles

37) Long Dash - N shards

Charged melee attack dash distance +N*50%

38) Iron Head - 3 shards

Become immune to extra headshot damage

39) Large Bounty - 2 shards

Treasures drop double rewards

40) Emergency Evacuation - 3 shards

When under attack, movement speed +30%

41) Chain Reaction - 3 shards

Bullets generate chain lightning

42) Dragon’s Breath - 3 shards

Shotguns deal extra fire damage

43) Clone Tech - 3 shards

Teammates can choose the same Lancer

44) Regenerative Therapy - 4 shards

Disengage to regain HP slowly

45) Blade Master - 5 shards

Grants you Blaze, allowing you to block bullets and melee attack

46) Cloaking Plant - 2 shards

Spawn stealth grass on defensive routes

47) Safety Glasses - 2 shards

Nerf blind effects

48) Weapon Morph - 4 shards

A dropped weapon becomes a turret

49) Dr. Converter - 3 shards

Heal nearby teammates when carrying the Converter

50) Headshot Master - N shards

Headshot damage +N*10%

51) Take Your Time - N shards

Converting time +N*10s

52) HUD Remix - 2 shards

Tear off your health bar, swapping health with your target Lancer

53) Extra Site - 3 shards

Add an extra Target site

54) Free For All - 2 shards

All weapons are free once

55) Throw to plant - 3 shards

Converter plants itself when thrown into the Target site

56) Bio-Warrior - 5 shards

Respawn as zombies once

57) Misty A Site - 2 shards

A site becomes misty

58) Misty B site - 2 shards

B site becomes misty

59) Killstreak Bonus - 2 shards

Damage +10% with each kill

60) Avenge Me! - 2 shards

When you die, your teammates gain +10% damage

61) Ricochet - 5 shards

Bullets ricochet up to three times

62) Quickstart - 2 shards

Faster movement for 5s after combat begins

63) Dibs - 2 shards

Treasures are only destructible by your team

64) Barrier Destruction - 4 shards

The prep phase barricades on your side become destructible

65) Parting Vision - 2 shards

Expose nearby enemies on death

66) Flashlight - 3 shards

Attach a flashlight to your firearm that interferes with enemy sights

67) Driving Rain - 2 shards

Heavy rain creates flooded areas that slow down enemies

68) Life Saver - 4 shards

Teammates can be revived once

69) Holistic Deadicine - N shards

Kills give you N*10% health

70) Vampire Bullet - N shards

Bullet lifesteal +N*10%

71) Flashy projectiles - 4 shards

Projectiles release a flash on first collision

72) Projectile Scan - 3 shards

Projectiles scan the area on first collision

73) Bigger and Badder - 2 shards

Projectiles gradually increase in size and damage during trajectory

74) Homing Projectiles - 2 shards

Projectiles track enemies

75) Maximum Overhealth - 4 shards

Heal up to extra 25 max HP

76) Skill Vampire - 2 shards

Skill lifesteal +100%

77) Death’s Embrace - 5 shards

A Reaper appears behind injured enemies, slashing anyone in range

78) Bulletproof Doors - 2 shards

Upgrade all doors to bulletproof auto-doors

79) Security Check - 2 shards

Doors make sounds when an enemy is near

80) A Main Ban - 3 shards

Block A Main with a destructible barricade

81) A Short Ban - 3 shards

Block A Short with a destructible barricade

82) B Main Ban - 3 shards

Block B Main with a destructible barricade

83) B Short Ban - 3 shards

Block B Short with a destructible barricade

84) Rift Expansion - 3 shards

Enlarge the Target site

85) Freestyle Placement - 5 shards

Attackers can plant the Converter anywhere, but the converting time is +40s

86) Bounce Mushroom - 2 shards

Spawn bounce mushrooms on some attacking routes

87) Electrocution - 2 shards

Kills trigger an electric discharge that disarm nearby enemies

88) Charger Jump - 2 shards

Enable charged jump

89) Sustained Crab Walk - 3 shards

When taking continuos damage, the enemy is forced to crouch

90) Nerfed A Site - 3 shards

Reduce cover around A Site

91) Nerfed B Site - 3 shards

Reduce cover around B Site

92) Relocation - 5 shards

Defenders can relocate Target sites until the Converter is planted

93) Origin Detection - 3 shards

Expose the gadget owner for 2s when the gadget is destroyed

94) Haunting - 3 shards

Expose enemies who damaged you in the last 5s before your death

95) Informant - 4 shards

Kill pings remaining enemies

96) Close Havoc - N shards

Bullet damage +N*10% at close range

97) Time to Snipe - N shards

Bullet damage +N*10% at long range

98) Juggling Expert - 2 shards

When switching weapon after firing, movement speed +50%, incoming damage -40%

99) Reactive Armor - 5 shards

Gain a one-time shield with high damage reduction

100) Weapon or Life - 5 shards

Sacrifice your primary weapon to survive fatal damage once

101) Spike Skin - 3 shards

Spend HP to temporarily counter attacks

102) Psychic Link - 4 shards

Switch to a random enemy’s perspective once

103) Swift Support - 5 shards

Teleport to a teammate’s side

104) Initial Scan - 3 shards

10s after the round begins, expose enemies for 3s

105) Tracked Converter - 4 shards

Converter location is always visible

106) Scanner Interference - 2 shards

Enemy scans only show as pings

107) Lunky Bullets - 4 shards

Fire an extra bullet in a random direction with every shot

108) Hard Rain - 5 shards

Gain a water shield when staying in a rainy area

109) Prosthetic Eye - 4 shards

Throw one of your eyes as your camera, but lose part of your vision

110) Death’s Soul Cairn - 3 shards

Each enemy drops a Soul Cairn upon death

111) Reaper’s Scythe - 4 shards

Generate Reaper’s Scythe in your spawn site.

Note: There are certain Shard Cards in FragPunk that require N shards to activate. Here, the value of N represents the number of players contributing towards those particular Shard Cards in FragPunk, and its effects increase accordingly.

That covers all the Shard Cards in FragPunk currently available in the game. It is important to note that the Shard Cards have different costs depending on their degree of modification and impact on the round.

The main game mode, called the Shard Clash game mode, revolves around these Shard Cards in FragPunk and provides a refreshing gameplay experience.

Read more FragPunk articles here:

