There are a total of 19 weapons in FragPunk, including both primaries and secondaries. Each weapon in the game offers players a unique gameplay opportunity. Players are offered a ton of versatility when it comes to choosing their firearms, as they will shape how they play the game and the way they approach each gunfight in-game.

This article will provide you with a detailed brief on all the Weapons in FragPunk and how they function.

Editor's note: The contents of this article have been updated to feature the latest information that has been disclosed with FragPunk's global launch. The details provided in the article reflect the information released with the patch notes released on March 6, 2025.

All weapons in FragPunk

The Discipline Assault Rifle in FragPunk (Image via Bad Guitar Studios)

Initially, FragPunk featured only 15 weapons in the game. However, during the beta release for the title, Bad Guitar Studio further developed two more weapons, namely, Moon-S (Marksman Rifle) and Cold Shoulder (Pistol), to further improve the weapon economy and balance in the game.

As the FragPunk global release went live on March 6, 2025 (March 7, 2025 for some regions), the developers have further introduced two more weapons in the game. This brings the total weapon count to 19, and alongside there are two new melee weapons as well. Each weapon has its very own characteristics, and below, you will find a detailed brief on every single one of them.

Primary weapons in FragPunk:

Primary weapons mainly deal damage. They do not carry other gimmicks, but are solely focused towards eliminating enemies.

Discipline: An easy-to-control, stable assault rifle that deals impressive damage.

Fever: Difficult to control, but capable of high headshot damage.

Mad Dog-S: A silenced assassin SMG excelling at close-range combat.

Clampdown: An SMG with an extremely high rate of fire.

Boom Broom: A continuously firing shotgun that can shatter your enemies.

Meat Maker: A pump-action shotgun with more pellets that provides strong close-range defense.

Ghost Pepper: An LMG with a continuously increasing rate of fire that easily takes on multiple enemies.

My Way: A quick-reloading, rapid-firing LMG with mobility in mind.

Bad Reputation: A high-damage designated marksman weapon suitable for long-range combat.

Bad Moon-S: A semi-automatic weapon that balances damage and rate of fire, with a unique silencer that catches enemies off guard.

Resolver: A one-shot kill sniper rifle.

Secondary weapons in FragPunk:

Secondary weapons in FragPunk work beyond just dealing damage. Some of these provide players with unique utility, such as flashbangs and smoke grenades.

Cure-All: A pistol with unique blast firing that can handle various combat situations.

Vicious: A hand cannon with high damage.

Cold Shoulder: A fully automatic pistol with efficient firepower output and reliable accuracy.

Blaster: Can launch explosive bombs to damage enemies, preventing their advance.

Flasher: Can launch flashbang grenades to blind enemies.

Smoker: Can produce smoke to hinder enemy visibility.

Burner（New!）: Can launch incendiary bombs to prevent enemy advances.

Melee weapons in FragPunk:

As of now, FragPunk features a total of two melee weapons beside the default Tactical Knife. We believe more such weapons will be added in the game in future updates. Till then, we urge you to master them in the game for best results:

Blitzer: Compact self-defense weapons favored by numerous combat personnel--and by young people, who use them as odd expressions of individuality. After the Smash-Up, alloys recovered from ruins became the go-to materials for small weapons like this.

Compact self-defense weapons favored by numerous combat personnel--and by young people, who use them as odd expressions of individuality. After the Smash-Up, alloys recovered from ruins became the go-to materials for small weapons like this. Striker: Commonly used in Shard exploration missions, these tactical weapons are lightweight, durable, and can handle most situations. They possess superior one-on-one combat capabilities and are often used by Lancers conducting long-term investigations in unfamiliar Shards.

