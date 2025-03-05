Is FragPunk coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S at launch?

FragPunk is an upcoming team-based shooter from Bad Guitar Studio that has caught the attention of gamers for many reasons. This 5v5 hero shooter will feature a free-to-play model, fast-paced action, and powerup cards, among other notable features. Console users anticipating the arrival of this exciting new title are therefore wondering if FragPunk is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S at launch.

The answer to that is No. It will not be coming to consoles during its release on March 6, 2025.

In this article, we shall take a deeper dive at the community update shared by the devs at Bad Guitar Studio, explaining why FragPunk will not be coming to consoles during launch.

FragPunk launch: Release on consoles delayed

On the official social media platform X, the FragPunk team explained in a community letter that console users will not be getting access to the game during the PC release on March 6, 2025. They explained that this difficult decision came after unexpected technical problems, as well as optimization and adaptation problems arose during the console testing phase.

Bad Guitar Studio decided to delay the console release, as they do not intend on providing a poor user experience by rushing it. They further stated that they want to ensure console players get a user experience comparable to that of the PC version.

Console launch delay: All compensations planned

The devs at Bad Guitar Studio stated that they believe in transparency and proceeded to state the primary reasons that caused this delay. They apologized in the community letter for having taken this harsh decision to delay the release but further stated that they would hand out compensations.

Both Xbox and PlayStation users will receive this compensation, especially those who supported the game with pre-orders.

All console users will be compensated for the delay (Image via Bad Guitar Studio)

They stated that all console players will receive all the rewards that can be gained via engagement from the start of Season 1 until the console version finally releases. These will include in-game items, currencies, exp, cosmetics, and more.

For pre-order recipients, Bad Guitar Studio will initiate a refund process per the respective platform's policies (since pre-orders will be cancelled). Additionally, they will provide in-game currency worth $10 to all of these players.

Even though this delay does not warrant a new pre-order before the delayed release, the previous pre-order bonuses will be made available in a limited-time format after the console versions go live.

