What can we expect from FragPunk launch?

FragPunk is finally dropping on March 6, 2025, and for fans of fast-paced hero shooters, this one’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. Developed by Bad Guitar Studio, FragPunk is bringing something fresh to the table with its Shard Card system, a wild mechanic that lets players bend the rules mid-game and completely shake up battles.

Ad

With Season 1 kicking off at launch, here’s a look at what’s coming.

Everything to expect from the Fragpunk launch

At launch, FragPunk is rolling out 13 unique Lancers — each with their own distinct playstyles and abilities. Whether you prefer getting up close and personal or supporting teammates from a distance, there’s a character for everyone.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

On top of that, players will have access to 20 weapons, ranging from precise sniper rifles to explosive-heavy firepower. Players can battle it out across seven different maps, each designed to offer a mix of tight corridors, open spaces, and verticality to keep fights intense and strategic.

Also read: FP minimum and recommended system requirements

While the main mode, Shard Clash, will be FragPunk’s core competitive experience, the game isn’t stopping there. For those looking to switch things up, there are a handful of casual side modes to keep things fun:

Ad

Outbreak – A survival mode where eliminated players turn against the living, similar to Call of Duty’s Infected.

One Shot – A high-stakes mode where every hit is a one-shot kill.

Sniper Deathmatch – A precision-focused battle where only snipers are allowed.

Melee Deathmatch – Pure chaos, with only melee weapons in play.

FragPunk’s first season will run for four months, but that doesn’t mean things will stay the same throughout. The devs are planning mid-season content drops, called Chapters, which will bring in new maps, Lancers, game modes, and Shard Cards. If the devs stick to the schedule, we can expect Chapter 2 to land in early May 2025, with Season 2 arriving in July 2025.

Ad

For those who jump in at launch, there’s a little extra incentive — a free weapon skin set and other exclusive rewards for early adopters.

Read more: FP Shard Clash game mode explained

For more articles related to Fragpunk, follow Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.