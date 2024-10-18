FragPunk Capture the Core game mode explained

FragPunk Capture the Core is one of the game modes currently available in the game. Your main objective is to capture the neutral and enemy cores and bring them to your base. The team that reaches the target score first or with the higher number of cores when the timer ends, wins.

Here's a detailed overview of the FragPunk Capture the Core game mode.

What is FragPunk Capture the Core game mode?

FragPunk Capture the Core is one of the newer game modes currently available in the title. It features two teams of five players each with the primary objective of, as the name suggests, capturing cores. Cores can be found in two places:

Scattered around the map

Enemy base

You are tasked with bringing cores to your base. Each core adds a point in your favor and the team that captures 25 cores first wins. If the timer runs out before either team has been able to reach the target number, the team with the higher number of cores wins.

Note: If a player carrying a core dies, the core is dropped at their death location ready to be picked up again.

Another important factor to note is that you can change your loadout and activate Shard Cards at your spawn location. Communicate with your team and coordinate the purchase of the best Shard Cards according to the situation to turn the tide of the battle in your favor.

FragPunk Capture the Core is a simple and casual game mode you enjoy with your friends. It is a refreshing change from the chaotic and competitive nature of FragPunk Shard Clash game mode and gives you the entire experience of the FragPunk playstyle without having to grind.

FragPunk is a new FPS title developed and published by Bad Guitar Studio, which has a unique new feature with Shard Card that adds certain modifiers, which makes each round in the game different. This unique twist to a traditional shooter has attracted the attention of many hardcore players.

